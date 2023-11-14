Valencia Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Advances to SCSBOA Championships

The Valencia High school Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard has been selected to compete in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association championships after earning top honors at the Moorpark Battle of the Bands 2023/2A Prelims Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Pride of the Vikings emerged victorious receiving the following awards:

— 1st Place Overall Band

— 1st Place Overall Percussion

— Overall Visual Effect

— Overall General Effect

— Overall Music Performance

— Round Four 1st Place Band

— Round Four 1st Place Percussion

— Round Four 1st Place Auxiliary

Valencia High School will proudly represent the Santa Clarita Valley at the 2A Division Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Thirty-two Division 2A schools competed during the season, with the top 12 high school marching band finalists from across Southern California showcasing their talents at Long Beach City College.

“Our staff and students have poured their hearts and souls into this season,” said Valencia High School band director Kelvin Flores. “It is so exciting to be advancing into the championships as one of the top four groups, especially with the various challenges experienced this year. It speaks to the resilience, dedication and perseverance of the students, parents and staff. I am incredibly proud of their growth this season.”

The band and color guard members will perform “Highway Hypnosis,” a captivating narrative that chronicles an unforgettable road trip journey from Colorado to Arizona and finally to California. The performance features a visually stunning map that guides the audience through the mountains, the desert’s heart and then to the vibrant adventures of the Southern California coast.

Per an SCSBOA source referencing the six competing divisions, “220 high school bands and 735 performances have come down to the final 72 Championship finalists and one more magical performance from each one. Congratulations to our Top 12 in each division.”

The SCV community is invited to join in cheering on the Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard at the SCSBOA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18. The band will be performing at Long Beach City College Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St., Long Beach, CA 90808, at 3:16 p.m. Full Retreat Awards at 3:45 p.m.

