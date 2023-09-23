Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named One of County’s Top 16 Teachers

William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.

“I am honored to represent the amazing teachers of the Hart District with this award,” said Cuny. “The teachers of our district are the best in the country, and almost anything I have done in the classroom, I have borrowed or stolen from a fellow teacher. I am so grateful I came to the Hart District and have worked with so many incredible educators, I would not be the teacher I am without their influence, generosity, professionalism and support. Thank you to everyone from Valencia, Canyon and all over the district who I’ve had the great fortune to collaborate with over the years.”

“This accomplishment marks the fourth year in a row, and the fifth in the last six years, the Hart District has had a County Teacher of the Year. Cuny is an exemplary English teacher who has impacted all areas of Valencia High School (and beyond). He is involved in many educational and professional development opportunities as a professional educator, and he understands the importance of school-wide data analysis and the incorporation of research-based best practices. Most importantly, Cuny has a love for students and the educational process,” said Hart District officials in a statement issued by the district.

“We are so proud to have Casey Cuny represent the amazing teachers in the Hart District as one of the 16 County of Los Angeles Teachers of the Year. Casey possesses the unique ability to connect with students on a personal level and encourage them to delve deeply into important topics relevant to their lives and their futures,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “His dedication to building strong relationships and his enthusiasm for creating a stimulating learning environment are truly commendable.”

Cuny was one of the 68 teachers honored at the 42nd Annual Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year luncheon held in Universal City on Friday, Sept. 22. Out of the 68 teachers, Cuny was among the top 16. Five co-winners will be chosen state teachers of the year, with one of those going on to represent California in the national Teacher of the Year competition.

