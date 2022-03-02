Veg Fest SCV Reveals 2022 Date, Location

Veg Fest SCV announces its 2022 festival will be going down at Central Park on June 4, from 2-8pm.

The Veg Fest was forced to find a bigger venue after packing the house and causing traffic jams up Sierra Hwy where the 2021 event was held.

“We did not expect that kind of turnout last year. We had to shut the entrance down several times because there was no more room for parking or people in the venue. I was walking up and down Sierra Hwy going car to car apologizing to people for the traffic jam. It was nuts. That’s why we had to move this year’s Veg Fest back to Central Park,” said Founder, Jess Guidroz.

The Veg Fest is a food, beer, wine & music festival, with a vegan-inspired through line. Attendees can expect a combination of over 100 participating restaurants, vendors and food trucks, live music, as well as a variety of local craft beer and wine vendors.

In addition to mouth-watering vegan comfort food to sample or buy, there will also be a farmers market, DJ, Kids Kingdom with bounce houses & face painting, yoga in the park, slacklines, & so much more.

“Veg Fest 2022 is going to be epic. We’ve endured so much as a community these past 2 years. It’s time we let our hair down, pour a pint, and get down on some soul-satisfying comfort food,” said Catalyst of Craft’s Connor Bush.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday, June 4th

Time: 2pm to 8pm

Place: Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

Entrance fee: Early Bird Pricing Starting at $15

Contact: info@scvvegfest.com or jess@scvvegfest.com

