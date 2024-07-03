Veteran Homeless Drops 22 Percent From Previous Year

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority annual Point-in Time count of residents experiencing homelessness revealed a 22.9% reduction in the level of homeless veterans.

The findings, released Friday, showed that the numbers had dropped from 3,878 in 2023 to 2,991 in 2024.

LAHSA typically conducts the count every January with numbers released the following June. A further breakdown of the data indicates that the number of unsheltered veterans—those living in open spaces not meant for habitation like streets and parks—fell 27.6% from 2,808 to 2,034. Furthermore, the number of homeless but sheltered veterans—those living out of their cars or in public shelters—dropped 10.6% from 1,070 to 957.

By comparison, the PIT revealed a 6.9% reduction overall in the chronically homeless, with drops of 9.4% and 7.5% for those in an unsheltered or sheltered status, respectively.

“Our department, along with county and community partners, have joined with the Veterans Administration to achieve this kind of progress,” said Director Jim Zenner of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA). “The VA-led One Team has truly enabled an increased level of engagement and action.”

The announcement comes on the heels of an Achievement Award presented to MVA by the National Association of Counties in recognition of the department’s Homeless Veteran Program, which addresses the pressing issue of veteran homelessness by providing comprehensive support and connection to vital resources.

“Unprecedented partnership across all levels of government is bringing our veteran community into housing and care,” said Lindsey P. Horvath, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “We will continue to move with urgency until we end veteran homelessness. We know we can, and we have no time to waste.”

“I’m heartened by the PIT’s results, but we still have a lot of work to do,” stated Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I’m committed to mobilizing every available resource so we can lift up our veteran community and offer them the housing and healing they deserve. Local, state, and federal leaders have a shared moral imperative: cut red tape, build more housing faster, and offer more mental health support and addiction treatment. This is our path forward to eradicate veteran homelessness for good.”

The VA-led One Team was launched in June of last year specifically to combat veteran homelessness and leverages the combined resources of both federal and county partners.

“In just one year, we’ve seen tangible results in our war to end veteran homelessness,” Zenner said. “Thanks to VA leadership and the solid commitment of our partners, this is a war we are going to win.”

Press inquiries should be directed to W. Regen Wilson, 323.823.6896, wwilson@mva.lacounty.gov.

