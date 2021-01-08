VIA to Offer Special Presentation for Employee Mental Health and Engagement

Valley Industry Association is offering a virtual presentation on Jan. 19 that will focus on mental health, COVID-19 and other recent traumas in the SCV and their impact on the workforce, with keynote Speaker Larry Schallert of College of the Canyons.

Schallert will share ways to support employees who may be struggling with emotional and mental health issues, how to better engage them and to essentially recalibrate workforce culture as we slowly transition from full remote functionality to hybrid or face-to-face. Coping strategies will be included and your questions are welcomed.

Larry Schallert LCSW is the Assistant Director, Student Health & Wellness/Mental Health Program at College of the Canyons.

He directs the college’s personal counseling and wellness outreach programs, and is a member of the Behavioral Intervention and Sexual Assault Response Teams.

He graduated from the University of Southern California with an MSW. He is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, holds a Pupil Personnel Services Credential, is a Diplomate in Clinical Social Work, has a private practice consulting and serving youth, families and adults and has been an adjunct professor teaching masters level psychopathology and assessment courses.

He has over 35 years of leadership experience working in community mental health, public schools and education.

He has received local, state and national recognition for his leadership in developing school-based mental health programming and several of his programs have been used as models for LA County.

Most recently he has been honored as the National Association of Social Workers California Social Worker of the Year and his program received congressional recognition for leadership in the area of addressing mental health on campus and in the community.