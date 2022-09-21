header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 21
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
WalletHub: California Ranks 7th Happiest State
| Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Water drop


With 87% of Americans feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

To determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

Happiness in California (1=Happiest; 25=Avg.):

-2nd – % of Depressed Adults

-12th – Adequate-Sleep Rate

-7th – Suicide Rate

-7th – Number of Work Hours

-12th – Separation & Divorce Rate

-1st – Income Growth

-21st – Safety

-18th – Share of Adults Feeling Active & Productive

For the full report, please visit the website.

