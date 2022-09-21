WalletHub: California Ranks 7th Happiest State

With 87% of Americans feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

To determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

Happiness in California (1=Happiest; 25=Avg.):

-2nd – % of Depressed Adults

-12th – Adequate-Sleep Rate

-7th – Suicide Rate

-7th – Number of Work Hours

-12th – Separation & Divorce Rate

-1st – Income Growth

-21st – Safety

-18th – Share of Adults Feeling Active & Productive

