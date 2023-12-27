WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase

U.S. consumers added $30 billion in credit card debt during the third quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive Q3 increase, and now owe $1.23 trillion overall.

This continues the trend seen through the year, as WalletHub found earlier this year Santa Clarita residents had their largest increase of debt in Q1 of 2023.

WalletHub projects that people will end the year with $100 billion more credit card debt than they started with, in part due to high inflation and record interest rates. So far, preliminary data for October reflects a 6% increase vs. last year.

You can find more credit card debt statistics and insights into the financial health of U.S. consumers below. All numbers are adjusted for inflation. To find the local results in WalletHub’s report on the Cities With the Least Sustainable Credit Card Debts in 2024, where Santa Clarita Ranked 90 of 182 cities across the country.

According to WalletHub shows Santa Claritans median credit card debt is $4,239 and the cost to pay off is $2,468.

To see more about their credit card debt study click the link.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...