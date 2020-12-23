Waste Management, City Offer Several Drop-Off Locations to Recycle Holiday Trees

Waste Management and the city of Santa Clarita have established three convenient locations for residents to recycle their holiday trees in 2020.
The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pick-up services.
Beginning Saturday, Dec. 26, and lasting through Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, Santa Clarita Valley residents are encouraged to drop off their trees at any of the following locations:
• Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road
• Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street
• Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa
Small trees, branches and wreaths may be placed in green waste carts for collection on scheduled service days. Before disposing of trees, please make sure all ornaments, lights and stands have been removed. Flocked, painted, fireproofed and artificial trees will be accepted, but will not be recycled.
Additionally, single-family residences can place holiday trees at the curb on their regular collection day following Christmas. Multi-family property residents can place their trees adjacent to bins within their complex. As in previous years, trees left curbside – outside of a green waste cart – will be picked up, but service may be delayed based on available staffing.
Recycled trees are kept out of landfills and benefit the environment by being repurposed into soil amendment, compost or mulch. Become a Recycle Hero and help the city of Santa Clarita in the fight to recycle right this holiday season.
SCV Water received the final permit to serve water from its first per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility; water from the project hit the taps of Santa Clarita Valley residents this week.
This is certainly a different type of holiday season and while nothing feels quite the same, Carousel Ranch was able to keep things safe for the holidays while still bringing the joy of their annual “Santa Day” festivities into the hearts and homes of every student.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the selection of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to be California’s next United States Senator, filling the term being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
A Sherman Oaks restaurant owner whose viral video showed a film production’s dining area operating next to the patio she was forced to close sued California officials in federal court Sunday aiming to overturn the outdoor dining ban part of state orders meant to curb COVID-19 transmission.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process Friday night and has concluded the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 is safe and efficacious for use in the Western States.
Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating Monday night, Dec. 21.
Even as seasonal forces begin to moderate activity, November home sales and condominium sales in the Santa Clarita Valley remained well above year-ago levels, riding a surge of homebuying interest prompted by the pandemic and interest rates that continue to dip lower, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Monday.
After announcing the effort to collect holiday artwork that would be on display in patients’ rooms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital received nearly 100 art pieces from children across the Santa Clarita Valley.
The yearslong court battle over contracts of Cemex, the international mining company proposing a massive sand and gravel mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon, is moving into 2021, as the parties continue disputes and deal with COVID-19-related delays.
