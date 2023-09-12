Weekend Metrolink Service Suspended Between Newhall, L.A.

Metrolink service on the Antelope Valley Line will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 between Newhall and Los Angeles Union Station due to a maintenance and rehabilitation project. The tracks will be closed to trains from Newhall to L.A.

AV Line train service will only operate between the Newhall and Lancaster stations.

Metrolink will provide alternate bus service for passengers between Newhall and Los Angeles. Service may be delayed by up to 90 minutes as trains await connecting buses.

For more information, please visit metrol.ink/3L58wLr

