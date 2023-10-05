Vista Canyon

Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita

Uploaded: , Thursday, Oct 5, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the opening of the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center. The ribbon cutting event will take place on Friday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., inviting residents, commuters and local partnering organizations to officially open the fourth Metrolink station in our City.

The Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center will serve the Southern California Regional Rail Authority Metrolink Antelope Valley Line, which runs between Lancaster and Los Angeles Union Station. This new stop will help reduce vehicle traffic on local roads and freeways and create higher-quality public transportation service for commuters.

Created with the community in mind, the design of the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center ensures safety and convenience for both pedestrians and commuters. State-of-the-art infrastructure has been included throughout the station with a brand-new railroad track, benches, canopies, lighting and a security system. The center houses 18 bike lockers to provide commuters the ease and safety of storing their bikes in a protected space while making vital last-mile connections. Additionally, this will be the home of the bus transfer station, which will serve our local commuter buses like GO! Santa Clarita and Dial-a-Ride.

To bridge history, art and community together, the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center features a brand-new permanent art piece titled, Union at the End of the Tunnel. The civic art piece was inspired by the joining of the Southern Pacific and Central Pacific Railroad tracks by a golden spike in 1876, highlighting the considerable contributions made by the Chinese laborers recruited to work on the tunnel connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles. Featuring a mix of historical photos and metal tubes, this art piece mimics the silhouette of the San Gabriel Mountains and evokes the rhythm of the railroad running across the landscape.

The Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center is part of the Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan and supports the goal of Enhancing Economic Vitality by expanding transit services to underserved areas. Not only will this project benefit the surrounding community, but the City as a whole. To learn more about the new Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center, please contact Senior Engineer Carla Callahan at ccallahan@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project

    Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project

    31 mins ago
  • Hart Board Honors Classified Employees

    Hart Board Honors Classified Employees

    40 mins ago
  • Heat Advisory Issued for SCV

    Heat Advisory Issued for SCV

    53 mins ago
  • SCVEDC Releases Largest Local Employers List

    SCVEDC Releases Largest Local Employers List

    1 hour ago
  • Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups

    Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups

    2 hours ago
  • Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita

    Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita

    3 hours ago
  • Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit

    Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit

    4 hours ago
  • COC Employee Training Institute Awarded Nearly $750K

    COC Employee Training Institute Awarded Nearly $750K

    4 hours ago
  • Jury Trial Set for Saugus High Shooting Lawsuit

    Jury Trial Set for Saugus High Shooting Lawsuit

    5 hours ago
  • Kaiser Employees Walk Off in Largest U.S. Healthcare Strike

    Kaiser Employees Walk Off in Largest U.S. Healthcare Strike

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.