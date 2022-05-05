West Ranch High School Percussion Earns First at SCPA

The entertainment trade publication Variety magazine named California Institute of the Arts in Valencia as one of the top 30 film schools in North America in its April 28 issue.

West Ranch High School Winter Percussion under Stephen Hufford, director of Instrumental Music and director Julio Diaz, competed April 16 at the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships, which was held at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Back by popular demand, LA Opera will resume its annual live simulcasts at three locations this year, including Newhall Park.

The second annual Cars Under the Stars car show to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Sears Parking Lot.

Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement has partnered with the Los Angeles County Fair for its third annual celebration of Black excellence May 13-15.

For the first time, students at California State University, Northridge are boldly going where no one has gone before, the CSU Venture Competition, a regional collaboration developed in part by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.

College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities on May 14.

With May as National Foster Care Awareness Month, local non-profit Fostering Youth Independence is highlighting a particular challenge faced by youth aging out of foster care, homelessness.

William S. Hart Union High School District, Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School were all named winners of the 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award for creatively overcoming Covid-19 challenges during the 2020/21 school year.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 5 additional deaths and 2,484 new cases, with 75 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In an effort to improve Los Angeles County’s ability to effectively battle the homeless crisis gripping the region, the Board of Supervisors approved on May 3 a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis to revamp how the County governs its homeless services systems.

Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook for the SCV presented by Wells Fargo will be held Sept. 9. Early bird tickets, priced from $95 to $150 are currently on sale.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department recently accepted a generous donation from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, ahead of International Firefighters’ Day on Wednesday, May 4.

Come celebrate an evening dedicated to Santa Clarita's Sister Cities with an evening of entertainment.

The SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Melanie Meyer and Elizabeth Hopp are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event on July 16, at Bella Vida.

May 7: Gretchen Menn Free Guitar Master Class at Impulse Music Gretchen Menn, guitarist and composer, will teach a free master class for all ages and levels at Impulse Music Co. on Saturday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 11: Design for West Creek Play Area Unveiled at Open House A new inclusive play area, the second in the city of Santa Clarita, is coming soon to West Creek Park. Residents are invited to see the final design during an open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See the final design and interact with the project team at City Hall. The open house will be held in the newly renamed Carl Boyer Room, formerly known as the Century Room, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,888 New Cases and Seven New Deaths in County The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven new deaths and 1,888 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,977, county case totals to 2,879,817 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,031 since March of 2020. There are 236 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

May 13: Deadline for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award Nominations The Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award was created by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley in honor of SCV resident, volunteer and philanthropist Cheri Fleming and her mission to give back to her community and empower others. Nominations are currently being sought. The nomination deadline is May 13.

May 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting a Spring Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 7 to Sunday, May 15.