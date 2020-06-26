What Race Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Most people can’t determine my race when they look for features to categorize my skin, hair, eyes and nose.

For years, I have been aware of my biracial background, and now I can identify with the fastest growing “race” in the Untied States – the mixed race. This was extended further with DNA analysis as I’ve discovered I am triracial.

This, of course, should not matter. Who a person is should be based on what is carried in their heart, soul and spirit. Are they good people caring for those around them with sympathy and empathy? Will they help those who are downtrodden and pick up those who need help? And are they honest and forthright, doing the best they can for family, friends and community?

If so, then you are a part of the human race – so, looks, color of skin, and DNA should matter. The designation of “race” will one day only be in history books, shelved away for antiquity.

Science and medicine will slowly evolve, along with social change.

This might be the right time, though, to speed up the process in light of COVID-19 and BLM.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.