Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
| Friday, Jan 24, 2020
freelance journalists - California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) (pictured) introduces legislation in Sacramento. | Photo: Courtesy Scott Wilk.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) (pictured) introduces legislation in Sacramento. | File photo: Courtesy Scott Wilk.

 

SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is co-authoring two bills to help newspapers and freelance journalists continue to operate in California by exempting them from the state’s new anti-independent contracting law, Assembly Bill 5 (Gonzalez, 2019).

“I am committed to finding a way for Californians to continue working in the way that works for them,” said Wilk, who represents the 21st Senate District including the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Last year the Governor and majority party left many industries and professions scrambling to survive when Assembly Bill 5 was passed and signed into law – including newspapers and freelance journalists,” Wilk said. “Today we are taking a first step in fixing the new law’s many flaws by helping California’s newspapers and journalists continue in their traditional way of doing business.”

Wilk has joined Senator Patricia Bates in authoring Senate Bills 867 and 868 to address separately the concerns of newspapers and freelance journalists. Both bills are currently pending referral to Senate policy committees.

Senate Bill 867
SB 867 would permanently exempt newspaper distributors and carriers from AB 5. While existing law exempts newspaper distributors from Assembly Bill 5’s (AB 5) requirements for only one year.

Newspaper publishers argue that AB 5 would eviscerate the newspaper industry because it relies on the independent contractor model to distribute newspapers.

Most who choose to distribute papers on behalf of publishers do not wish to be full-time employees. As independent contractors, carriers can work for multiple newspaper publishers and create flexible work schedules.

If left unfixed, AB 5 could eventually lead to the closing of many local papers by saddling them with additional costs they cannot afford.

Senate Bill 868
SB 868 would exempt freelance journalists from AB 5, which has severely affected many of them by limiting freelance journalists to just 35 stories a year if they wish to remain independent contractors. Pay for many freelance writers can be as low as $25 per submission, which means most independent writers would write well over the arbitrary 35 article limit.

AB 5’s author admitted that the 35-submission figure was subjective, saying, “Writing bills with numbers like that are a little bit arbitrary.”

AB 5 also affects media companies outside California because they do not want to hire California-based freelance journalists who are willing to write fewer than 35 pieces each year.

For example, last month Vox Media, which owns SB Nation, eliminated 200 freelance writers in California thanks to AB 5.

AB 5 codified into law a landmark California Supreme Court decision in Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles (2018) that set standards to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor.

AB 5 presumes a worker is an employee unless a hiring entity satisfies a three-factor test, and exempts from the test certain occupations.

The new “ABC test” is a one-size-fits-all, far more restrictive and stringent test consisting of just three factors that makes it very difficult, if not impossible, for many companies and workers currently working under an independent contractor model to continue doing so.

Wilk co-authored Senate Bill 238 (Grove, 2019), legislation that would have allowed Californians to remain as independent contractors if they so desired. Unfortunately, the Senate Labor Committee blocked SB 238 on a partisan vote. He voted against AB 5 when it came before him in the Senate.

Wilk and other legislators offered amendments to AB 5 when the bill came before the Senate that would have broadly expanded the occupations being exempted but those amendments failed on party-line votes.
Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is co-authoring two bills to help newspapers and freelance journalists continue to operate in California by exempting them from the state's new anti-independent contracting law, Assembly Bill 5 (Gonzalez, 2019).
FULL STORY...
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
According to a recent city survey, residents believe mental health and homeless services, housing for seniors and affordable housing are among the most needed in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Multiple lawsuits have been filed by victims of Jeremy Haggerty, a former basketball coach in the William S. Hart Union High School District who was convicted of sexual abuse charges.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the meeting agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, January 28, starting at 6 p.m.
January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
Award-winning lighting and grip company Illumination Dynamics has relocated its Los Angeles headquarters from San Fernando to a new location in Santa Clarita.
Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is co-authoring two bills to help newspapers and freelance journalists continue to operate in California by exempting them from the state's new anti-independent contracting law, Assembly Bill 5 (Gonzalez, 2019).
Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
According to a recent city survey, residents believe mental health and homeless services, housing for seniors and affordable housing are among the most needed in Santa Clarita.
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for 10 affordable multi-family rental housing development projects selected through the No Place Like Home Program Notice of Funding Availability Round 2019-1.
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
Feb. 3: ‘Flight’ Art Exhibit to Take Off at Santa Clarita City Hall
"Flight," the newest group art exhibit presented by the city of Santa Clarita, is set to take off at City Hall's First Floor Gallery on February 3 and stay airborne through March 10.
Feb. 3: ‘Flight’ Art Exhibit to Take Off at Santa Clarita City Hall
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Multiple lawsuits have been filed by victims of Jeremy Haggerty, a former basketball coach in the William S. Hart Union High School District who was convicted of sexual abuse charges.
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
The Bed, Bath & Beyond store at 25540 The Old Road is not on the list of 2020 store closures the company released Tuesday.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
White House, California Spar Over Abortions Coverage Mandate
A Trump administration move to stop California from requiring health insurers to cover abortions has drawn a sharp riposte from California’s political leadership.
White House, California Spar Over Abortions Coverage Mandate
Feds Sue California Over Private Prisons Ban
The federal government Friday sued California over the state's private prisons ban, claiming the new law is unconstitutional, discriminates against the federal government and obstructs its ability to carry out operations.
Feds Sue California Over Private Prisons Ban
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
County Launches New Business Model to Benefit Property Owners
In an effort to increase the number of property owners participating in the County’s rental assistance programs, the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new business model which provides an enhanced customer service experience for property owners.
County Launches New Business Model to Benefit Property Owners
Court: Agua Dulce Man Who Kidnapped Toddler Was Legally Insane
An Agua Dulce man accused of kidnapping a toddler at knifepoint was found not mentally fit to assist in his own legal defense by a judge Wednesday and committed to an institution.
Court: Agua Dulce Man Who Kidnapped Toddler Was Legally Insane
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is opening its wait list for senior public housing site applications at seven locations in L.A. County.
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
California State University, Northridge psychology professor Que-Lam Huynh has been named an “emerging scholar” by leading education magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
College of the College dropped a 73-58 conference result to visiting Glendale College on Saturday night in the Cougar Cage.
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
Cougars Best Glendale in First Conference Win 79-69
College of the Canyons notched its first conference win by way of a 79-69 final result at the Cougar Cage on Saturday.
Cougars Best Glendale in First Conference Win 79-69
West Ranch Students Seeking Donations for Taal Volcano Victims
The recent eruption of Taal Volcano in the Philippines last January 12 has forced many Filipino to flee their homes and move to evacuation centers. Those most affected are villagers in the hard-hit province of Batangas.
West Ranch Students Seeking Donations for Taal Volcano Victims
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth will kick off this year’s SCV VegFest as the community heals and celebrates sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
Engbrecht to Retire Sooner Than Expected
Having previously announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Vicki Engbrecht has moved up her retirement date as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District to March 1.
Engbrecht to Retire Sooner Than Expected
Ray Leyva Begins Tenure as County’s Interim Chief Probation Officer
On Friday, Jan. 17, Ray Leyva began his tenure as Interim Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7.
Ray Leyva Begins Tenure as County’s Interim Chief Probation Officer
Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing
Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s monthly media briefing on Wednesday took place at the Hall of Justice. It included lots of good news, as well as a glimpse at happier times in the life of a partner recently lost
Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing
Local Streets, Riverbeds Canvassed for Annual Homeless Count
Santa Clarita is on its way to having a more accurate tally of its homeless population, according to community leaders and volunteers at Tuesday’s annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Local Streets, Riverbeds Canvassed for Annual Homeless Count
Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local, nonprofit organizations who would like to have their outstanding volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s Women In Service Recognition Luncheon event to be held Saturday, May 2, at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
