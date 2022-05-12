Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program

SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joins the movement to raise awareness for mental health by recognizing several community leaders from the 21st Senate District whose work centers on advocating for individuals with mental illnesses and their families as May is Mental Health Awareness month.

Among the honorees are the following individuals. Click [here] to learn more about them.

– Bruce and Erin Wilson, co-founders of “If I Need Help,” were inspired by their son Jay to establish the Santa Clarita nonprofit organization in 2014. The Wilsons created the program to help Jay, who is autistic, and wanted to share the success of their outreach programs with other parents.

“It is unfortunate that the stigma of having a mental illness prevents many from seeking help,” said Wilk. “Many others fail to seek help because they simply do not know where or how to access assistance or counseling. Whether an individual is battling a traumatic experience after serving our country or someone who is born with a developmental disability, everyone deserves to live with dignity and enjoy life to the fullest.”

– Krishna America Flores is a Veteran Outreach Program Specialist for the Antelope Valley Veteran Center. A combat veteran of the USMC herself, Flores understands the trauma that comes with being on the frontline. Flores now works to connect combat veterans and veterans who experienced sexual trauma during their service with proper treatment and counseling.

“I am proud to recognize Krishna Flores and Bruce and Erin Wilson,” Wilk said. “They are selfless individuals who have committed their lives to be a positive voice for the voiceless and advocating for the vulnerable who have difficulty reaching out. Thank you for going above and beyond to help the residents of the 21st Senate District, and congratulations on your recognition.”

Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

