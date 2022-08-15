Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Elects New Officers

The Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Network held their election for officers on Aug. 11, along with their annual member and sponsor appreciation night.

The event was held at Lucky Luke’s Brewery on Rye Canyon Loop in Valencia.

Elected to president-elect are Cindy Mason of HomeSmart Realty Valencia and Treasurer Sara Gallo of Prime Real Estate/Bri King and Associates.

The Women’s Council of realtors was founded in 1938 with the purpose of training, encouraging and supporting women in real estate.

Men make up 10% of the membership and hold state positions.

The Women’s Council of realtors are guided by their mission statement: “We are a network of successful realtors, advancing women as business leaders in the industry and in the communities we serve.”

**Note: Not pictured are Dawn Zirbel of First American Home Warranty and Carlotta Levy of Realty Executives. Zirbel has accepted the membership director position. Levy has accepted the events director position for another term.

