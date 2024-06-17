Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended

The Youth Concerto Competition, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra, is open to performers in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas. The deadline has been extended to June 30. Auditions will be held July 14.

The competition will result in a concert in October by the winning soloist performing live with the SCSO.

​ The competition was developed to inspire young musicians and encourage growth for young musicians in the Santa Clarita Valley. ​

“Having the opportunity to audition and perform a concerto with a live orchestra is an incredible experience that not only helps students grow as musicians, but also strengthens life skills like perseverance, goal-setting, and working under pressure,” said Kelvin Flores, director of instrumental music at Valencia High School. “We are incredibly fortunate that our exemplary community has the Santa Clarita Community Orchestra to provide these enriching and life-changing experiences to our rising talent and future superstars.” Click [here] for more information.

