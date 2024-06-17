Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1945
- PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story
]
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation on the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue, near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Newhall. The incident was reported on Monday, June 17, at approximately 7:35 p.m.
|
Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
|
The Youth Concerto Competition sponsored by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is open to performers in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, and will result in a concert in October by the winning soloist performing live with the SCSO.
|
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 11 to Aug. 15, 2024.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents and health care providers about a concerning increase in mpox cases, with 10 new cases reported in Los Angeles County in the past two weeks up from an average of less than two cases per week during the preceding several weeks.
|
Calling all bicyclists, runners, walkers and more! Central Park is about to get a brand-new trail!
|
College of the Canyons will launch its first bachelor’s degree program in January 2025.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 17 - Sunday, June 23.
|
Update
: As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Post Fire has spread to 15,611 acres, with 20% containment, according to CAL FIRE
.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is strongly encouraging residents to prepare their households and families for wildfires, as numerous fires burned across Senate District 21 over the weekend.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the full community to attend its highly-anticipated Business Expo on Thursday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
|
1890
- 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story
]
|
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE, reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 14,625 acres and is now 8% contained. The latest news was reported by CAL FIRE at 8:26 p.m. on sunday, June 16. The fire continues to move south towards Pyramid Lake.
|
1876
- D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story
]
|
1957
- Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story
]
|
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is calling for entries for its upcoming “Endless Summer” exhibit at the TAADAA Art Gallery, located in Acton.
|
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event appreciating the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita Valley foster youth and celebrating 18 youth for education milestones.
|
Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health experienced a phishing attack in which a hacker was able to gain log-in credentials of 53 Public Health employees through a phishing email, compromising the personal information of more than 200,000 individuals.
|
As the Santa Clarita Valley officially welcome hot summer weather, the city of Santa Clarita, county of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to keep their families, pets and properties safe from wildfires this season.
|
The Fourth Annual Win Place Home Cabaret Fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 22 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Win Place Home, 16257 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA, 91387.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a partial road closure for Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 on the Copper Hill bridge. The westbound lanes on the Copper Hill Bridge will be closed for temporary striping, demolition and construction.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Station is calling all motivated youth aged 14-20 to become a member of the LASD Sheriff Explorer Program.
|
The Valley Industry Association will present its annual VIA Bash 2024 with the theme "Color My World", Friday, Oct. 18 with cocktails beginning at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
