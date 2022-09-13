You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall: Economic Development Division Highlighted

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall! This month, the city of Santa Clarita is highlighting the friendly staff behind all things Economic Development. Do you ever wonder how new businesses find their way to our city or why we are known as Hollywood North? It’s in part thanks to your friends in Economic Development.

The Economic Development division is comprised of three teams that specialize in attracting businesses, retaining jobs and bringing external dollars to Santa Clarita through tourism and filming. The city has become a go-to filming location for notable productions such as Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and many award-winning TV shows.

The revenue that is generated from filming in Santa Clarita brought in roughly $43 million in economic impact last year. Recently, the city was also once again selected as a finalist for the prestigious “Most Business-Friendly City” award from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation. Santa Clarita was chosen as a 2022 Finalist due to the innovative programs and resources offered in support of the local business community.

Keep an eye out this month to learn more about the Economic Development division through the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign. This campaign reminds residents of all the city does on their behalf every day and introduces the community to the city employees who are getting the job done!

Every other month, a new division will be featured in a movie-style poster, social media posts, Seasons Magazine and Instagram takeovers to introduce the community to city employees and share how to get in touch with them.

Make sure to follow the City of Santa Clarita on social media to meet all your friends at City Hall. To contact the Economic Development division, call them at (661) 255-4347 or visit the website.

