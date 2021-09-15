2 Suspects Arrested In Connection To Baskin-Robbins Robberies

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Station deputies are looking for the scoop after multiple Baskin- Robbins ice cream shops were burglarized overnight Tuesday, including two locations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Station personnel responded to two calls for service Wednesday for two different Baskin-Robbins in the SCV that were reportedly broken into overnight, according to station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.
One adult and one juvenile were arrested in connection with the incident, Arriaga said.
The investigation remained ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon, Arriaga added.
