31 Days of Hope to Help Increase Breast Cancer Awareness, Support

Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual event, 31 Days of Hope to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
Every year, Circle of Hope fills each day in October with opportunities to spread awareness of breast cancer along with other cancers and to raise valuable funds to assist those fighting cancer in our community.
For 31 continuous days, the organization can be found reaching out to the community through advocacy, beneficiary events, speaking engagements, publications and any other activity that could have the potential of making a difference to those with cancer and to bring awareness of cancer prevention.
During 31 Days of Hope the Santa Clarita community has partnered with Circle of Hope in assisting those with cancer by raising valuable funds needed to help assist cancer patients in need that cannot afford their life saving cancer treatments. The funds that are raised through these events help make possible the programs and financial assistance services that Circle of Hope offers to those with cancer in our community.
If you, your organization, business, restaurant or community group would like to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month and support Circle of Hope by hosting a beneficiary event, please contact Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org.
“It is through the support of our community that Circle of Hope is able to offer supportive services to not only those with breast cancer, but to those in our community who are fighting all cancers”, said Christy Grable, 31 Days of Hope chairwoman. “Together we can make a difference in someone’s life who is battling this terrible disease”.
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings 31 new opportunities to raise awareness and much-needed financial hope to our community of those fighting this disease. For a full listing of 31 Days of Hope advocacy and beneficiary events to support, visit our website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.
Foster youth in Santa Clarita have a new, dedicated place to study and receive homework help and tutoring. The local Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) organization has created The Study Place in response to the transition to online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
With the 2020 SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s quickly approaching on Saturday, October 3, the planning committee and the California Southland Chapter Alzheimer’s Association would like to update everyone regarding the Walk Day events.
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
The largest indoor mall operator in the region, with locations including the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over COVID-19 health guidelines that have kept the shopping centers closed.
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl to begin sharing data about veteran suicides between the Department of Veterans Affairs and Los Angeles County and explore the possibility of establishing a countywide veteran suicide review team.
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Fed up with the growing number of untraceable homemade firearms used in gun crimes and mass shootings, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a federal lawsuit Tuesday to force the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” that skirt laws requiring background checks and age verification.
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will enable elementary schools to begin applying for a waiver to reopen grades TK-2 in schools, prioritizing schools with a high number of low-income students.
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
In its 2015 regional annual report, UNESCO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes international collaboration in education, science, and culture, listed Mozambique as one of the countries in Africa with the highest incidence of girl marriage.
Smoke from a brush fire dubbed the Martindale Fire in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir was visible from areas in the Santa Clarita Valley shortly after the blaze broke out Monday afternoon, quickly burning 200 acres and threatening structures.
The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1 million Monday afternoon, a grim milestone in a pandemic that caught much of the world unprepared for a health crisis and left economies reeling, convulsed politics and fundamentally altered the world.
Newhall resident Daniel Bradley, a Vietnam veteran and Gold Star son, had the chance to fly to Washington, D.C., to attend a reception at the White House Sunday to honor Gold Star families and their loved ones who’ve died in service.
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, advocating for the thousands of constituents still in the queue waiting for their unemployment benefits, is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to rethink a two-week pause on new EDD claims.
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
