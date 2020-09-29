header image

1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
31 Days of Hope to Help Increase Breast Cancer Awareness, Support
Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020

31 Days of HopeEach October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual event, 31 Days of Hope to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.

Every year, Circle of Hope fills each day in October with opportunities to spread awareness of breast cancer along with other cancers and to raise valuable funds to assist those fighting cancer in our community.

For 31 continuous days, the organization can be found reaching out to the community through advocacy, beneficiary events, speaking engagements, publications and any other activity that could have the potential of making a difference to those with cancer and to bring awareness of cancer prevention.

During 31 Days of Hope the Santa Clarita community has partnered with Circle of Hope in assisting those with cancer by raising valuable funds needed to help assist cancer patients in need that cannot afford their life saving cancer treatments. The funds that are raised through these events help make possible the programs and financial assistance services that Circle of Hope offers to those with cancer in our community.

If you, your organization, business, restaurant or community group would like to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month and support Circle of Hope by hosting a beneficiary event, please contact Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org.

“It is through the support of our community that Circle of Hope is able to offer supportive services to not only those with breast cancer, but to those in our community who are fighting all cancers”, said Christy Grable, 31 Days of Hope chairwoman. “Together we can make a difference in someone’s life who is battling this terrible disease”.

﻿National Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings 31 new opportunities to raise awareness and much-needed financial hope to our community of those fighting this disease. For a full listing of 31 Days of Hope advocacy and beneficiary events to support, visit our website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.
FYI Debuts New ‘Study Place’ for Local Foster Youth to Support Online Learning

FYI Debuts New ‘Study Place’ for Local Foster Youth to Support Online Learning
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Foster youth in Santa Clarita have a new, dedicated place to study and receive homework help and tutoring. The local Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) organization has created The Study Place in response to the transition to online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 3: 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Presents Hybrid Event, Drive-By ‘Promise Flower’ Display

Oct. 3: 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Presents Hybrid Event, Drive-By ‘Promise Flower’ Display
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
With the 2020 SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s quickly approaching on Saturday, October 3, the planning committee and the California Southland Chapter Alzheimer’s Association would like to update everyone regarding the Walk Day events.
FULL STORY...

Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests

Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announces that current closure orders and fire prohibitions in California have been extended.
FULL STORY...

City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended

City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
FULL STORY...
