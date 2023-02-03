Acclaimed Pianist Offering Local After-School Enrichment Programs

As schools throughout California struggle to secure funding to keep music and arts education afloat, Oksana Kolesnikova, an immigrant and internationally acclaimed pianist, is making sure students throughout Los Angeles County, including Santa Clarita, can experience the proven benefits that music and other extracurricular activities have to offer.

It’s been more than 30 years since Kolesnikova immigrated to the U.S., and nearly a decade since she received her U.S. citizenship. However, her passion for music and pursuing the American dream started long before then.

Now, she is channeling her talent into a powerful teaching tool that’s already resonating with K-12 students in several school districts and countless public and private schools in L.A. County, especially in Santa Clarita, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

The Oksana Enrichment and After-School Enrichment Programs offer a wide range of lessons and activities. From instruction for a host of musical instruments, voice and choir, acting and drama, to activities like drawing, art, and painting, students are exposed to a variety of extracurriculars to help spark their imaginations and cultivate their individual passions. The programs also support students academically, with offerings around financial literacy, foreign languages and K-12 tutoring in all subjects.

