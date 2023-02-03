Acclaimed Pianist Offering Local After-School Enrichment Programs

As schools throughout California struggle to secure funding to keep music and arts education afloat, Oksana Kolesnikova, an immigrant and internationally acclaimed pianist, is making sure students throughout Los Angeles County, including Santa Clarita, can experience the proven benefits that music and other extracurricular activities have to offer.
It’s been more than 30 years since Kolesnikova immigrated to the U.S., and nearly a decade since she received her U.S. citizenship. However, her passion for music and pursuing the American dream started long before then.
Now, she is channeling her talent into a powerful teaching tool that’s already resonating with K-12 students in several school districts and countless public and private schools in L.A. County, especially in Santa Clarita, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.
The Oksana Enrichment and After-School Enrichment Programs offer a wide range of lessons and activities. From instruction for a host of musical instruments, voice and choir, acting and drama, to activities like drawing, art, and painting, students are exposed to a variety of extracurriculars to help spark their imaginations and cultivate their individual passions. The programs also support students academically, with offerings around financial literacy, foreign languages and K-12 tutoring in all subjects.
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Master's men's and women's track & field teams traveled to Claremont, Calif. Saturday for the CMS Outdoor Indoor Distances Meet and came away with school records, personal bests and national championship qualifications.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
As you may be aware, the city of Santa Clarita awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries, with the new agreement becoming effective July 1, 2023 which includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the City.
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, along with his California Senate Republican colleagues, is urging the California Public Utilities Commission to immediately disburse a state credit to provide customers with relief on their high natural gas bills.
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
