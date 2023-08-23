Advanced Bionics’ Redesign Complete

FS Design Group, an interior planning and design firm, completed a 50,000-square-foot, $1.5 million space consolidation and redesign of Advanced Bionics’ office in Santa Clarita. Within five months, design and construction were complete to take the cochlear implant medical device company from occupying five floors to four and accommodating a hybrid workforce.

The first two floors of the building, located at 28515 Westinghouse Place, remain lab space for Advanced Bionics. FS Design Group helped the firm consolidate three additional floors of office space above into just the third and fourth floors, releasing the fifth floor back to the landlord.

FS Design Group’s principal Amy Tobia and senior designer Laura Vavrunek created a plan that made full use of Advanced Bionics’ existing furniture while transitioning the traditional office layout to a collaborative space.

“Laura and Amy did an amazing job,” said Advanced Bionics Global Head of HR Sandra Fulton. “They understood everything quickly, presented a great vision and were responsive partners through design and construction.”

Advanced Bionics is making the changes to accommodate half of its staff working remotely several days a week.

“Our budget was very limited, but FSDG was able to create a whole new environment to accommodate our company,” said Andrea Laurentis, director of facilities .

The new design incorporates five different types of flooring, including carpet and luxury vinyl wood; a new paint palette; acoustic tiles; natural plywood signage and a layout that maximizes natural daylight.

“It’s a terrific feeling to create an inspiring environment for people who help others hear for the first time – from babies to senior citizens,” said Tobia. “Advanced Bionics’ technology is incredible, and we knew their workspace needed to be as well.”

FS Design Group based its design on high-level programming performed for Advanced Bionics by business efficiency firm Veldhoen + Company. Parker Brown was the general contractor for the build out.

“We had a daunting construction timeline, but Parker Brown impressed the heck out of everyone,” said Vavrunek. “The great relationship among our entire team – ourselves, Sandra and Andrea and the folks at Parker Brown – made the timeline and budget possible and the experience enjoyable.”

FS Design Group, based in San Diego, California, is a leading interior planning and design firm founded in 1992 and specializing in commercial and medical office projects. The FS Design Group team focuses on design as a business strategy, recognizing its impact on workforce attraction, performance and retention. FS Design Group provides exceptional aesthetics, optimal functionality, economic viability and long-term performance in creating unique space solutions. A woman-owned and run firm, FS Design Group’s close-knit team works collaboratively with each other, clients, property managers, contractors, architects and other partners in creating customized and beautiful spaces for businesses and health care providers, and those they serve.

