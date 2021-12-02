Adventure Awaits At Public Library This December

The Santa Clarita Public Library is turning the page towards a new month with events and programs for all to enjoy.

A Family Adventure

Adventure awaits at the Old Town Newhall Library on Saturday, Dec. 4, so come and join from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 14th Annual Family Literacy Festival. Bring the whole family out to enjoy a day filled with hands-on activities, storytime, live performances, giveaways and much more free fun for everyone.

The Month at the Library

Join the library throughout December for an assortment of programs and activities, including Tween Crafternoon + Movie, Afternoon at the Movies, Books and Brews at Pocock Brewery, Color Yourself Calm, DIY Birdhouse, Pencil-Me-In, a variety of book clubs for adults and more. Visit the events calendar for more details and information.

Bids On Books

Looking for rare and collectible books at a price you want to pay? The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a silent Book Auction beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, and ending at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20. A different selection of items will be displayed at each branch, so stop by them all to check out what is for sale and place your bids. All proceeds from the auction directly support the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Entertainment for Everyone

The library has entertainment available for all ages. A Santa Clarita Public Library card gives access to thousands of TV shows, movies, documentaries, children’s favorites and more through streaming services Hoopla, Kanopy, Kanopy Kids and Overdrive via eLibrary as well as on DVD and Blu-ray from the catalog.

Handmade for the Holidays

Want to get crafty and make some holiday gifts? Check out the library’s catalog to find books on handmade goods and homemade crafts that will spark creativity, and check out the Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center. This online database offers detailed “how-to” instructions and creative ideas to meet the interests of virtually every crafting and hobby enthusiast.

Holiday Fun

The Santa Clarita Public Library has some fun and festive events for adults happening in December. Join the History Talks! Holiday Traditions in History Take 2 on Dec. 9, Make Your Own Clay Ornaments on Dec. 14, Final Holiday Wrap-up! on Dec. 15 and Cult Classics Movies: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians on Dec. 22.

Holiday Hours and Closures

Check the online calendar for details and information on holiday closures and special hours affecting all Santa Clarita Public Library branches.

Q&A with Library Assistant Jeni Rendahl

Library Assistant, Adult Services, Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

Q: What are your areas of expertise?

I really enjoy the customer service aspect of working at the Library. I am drawn to digital services and feel very accomplished when I help patrons navigate the various aspects within our eLibrary. It is very rewarding to show folks how to utilize digital platforms such as Libby, Freading, Hoopla and Kanopy. Helping people get the most out of our databases is also a big plus since it helps patrons to broaden their experiences in the Library, often showing them a service they did not know we had. The one aspect of my job that is the most rewarding is creating book displays and interactive signage. Not only do the patrons find them useful and fun, but my co-workers do as well.

Q: What’s your next adventure?

I would like to expand on my digital knowledge and improve my understanding of Excel. I have also been toying with the notion of acquiring a Master of Library and Information Science degree.

