[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 13
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Angeles National Forest Issues Leases for New Emergency Communications System
| Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
emergency communications system

ARCADIA — Angeles National Forest officials have signed the leases for the first five of 13 proposed towers in the forest for a new Land Mobile Radio emergency communications system to be operated by the Los Angeles Regional Interoperable Communications System Authority.

Rachel Smith, ANF deputy supervisor, signed the leases on February 7, clearing the path to modernize the emergency communications system used by first responders in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area.

The new LMR system will unify local, state, or federal emergency responders’ communications with a single state-of-the-art network.

This follows an Oct. 31, 2019, decision to lease the 13 sites in the Angeles National Forest and now clears the path for tower construction to begin. The leases are for 30 years of operation and maintenance.

“This will significantly improve communications for first responders in LA County,” Smith said. “The signing of the tower leases is a big step towards developing a modern public safety network.”

“The communications towers in the forest will help protect the region’s first responders that are risking their lives to protect the public, and we thank the USFS for these leases,” said Scott Edson, executive director of the Los Angeles Interoperable Communications System.

The 13 project sites, distributed across the Angeles National Forest, are part of a proposed 60-site LMR system across LA County. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing federal funding for the countywide LMR project.

All 13 sites on National Forest System land were previously designated and managed as communication sites.

The Angeles National Forest manages land for a variety of multiple uses, including mountain top communication sites. Site-specific analysis was completed to meet Forest Service requirements for the protection of natural resources, and to ensure that the project follows the ANF Land Management Plan.

For more information regarding the LA-RICS Land Mobile Radio project, contact Wendy Stallworth-Tait at wendy.stallworth-tait@la-rics.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
COMING SOON
THINGS TO DO
> COMING EVENTS ARCHIVE

Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality

Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
For 20 minutes, the creative writing class was silent save for the inhales and exhales of the 13 people who softly, yet quickly scratched pen to paper.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule

Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival producers have set the schedule of screenings, talks and tours for the inaugural festival in Old Town Newhall this weekend.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships

Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers
Monday, Feb 10, 2020
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative elected two new board members and appointed new officers at its January 17 meeting, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser

Feb. 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser
Monday, Feb 10, 2020
The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will present a royals-themed "Celebrity Waiter" fundraiser at the Canyon Country center on Saturday, February 29, starting at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
For 20 minutes, the creative writing class was silent save for the inhales and exhales of the 13 people who softly, yet quickly scratched pen to paper.
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
The pinnacle of Southern California prep basketball is back, and 12 Santa Clarita teams find themselves in the heart of it when the playoffs get underway on Wednesday.
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with a bipartisan vote of 231 Yeas and 183 Nays.
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
The SCV Water Board of Directors has selected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president for its third year of operation, and Jerry Gladbach and Maria Gutzeit were appointed to serve as vice presidents.
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis to analyze the current structure and function of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA.
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival producers have set the schedule of screenings, talks and tours for the inaugural festival in Old Town Newhall this weekend.
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Although a Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday night, officials have said the meeting has now been postponed and rescheduled.
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Students from Rio Norte Junior High School unveiled their artwork for display on the community wall at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday evening.
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
The Sulphur Springs Union and William S. Hart Union High school districts will host the fourth annual “Many Families, One Community” Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
The Japanese Ministry of Health has diagnosed another 39 cases of coronavirus among the people aboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 175, the cruise line reported late Tuesday night.
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
Census Official Denies Red Flags Raised in GAO Audit
A nonpartisan government audit says preparations for the 2020 census are dangerously behind, weeks out from the nationwide launch, but the official at the helm told lawmakers Wednesday that the largest and most complex population count in U.S. history is on track.
Census Official Denies Red Flags Raised in GAO Audit
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
California’s legislative analyst Tuesday ripped Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed $1 billion homelessness plan and urged lawmakers to counter with a more focused, goal-oriented strategy for one of the state’s most vexing problems.
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
Angeles National Forest Issues Leases for New Emergency Communications System
Angeles National Forest officials have signed the leases for the first five of 13 proposed towers in the forest for a new Land Mobile Radio emergency communications system to be operated by the Los Angeles Regional Interoperable Communications System Authority.
Angeles National Forest Issues Leases for New Emergency Communications System
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
A relatively dry winter and new state-set levels for the presence of a carcinogen in water threatening the closure of groundwater wells have local water officials considering water from new sources and looking to use water they’ve already banked.
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
Mint Canyon School
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use next week, Feb. 18 - 22, in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of FocusSCV, a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a closed session at 3:45 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Eight Santa Clarita Valley soccer teams, four boys and four girls teams, advanced to this week’s CIF-Southern Section playoffs after the playoff pairings were announced on Saturday.
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the Summit Circle Training Room, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee has accepted the results of an independent audit confirming that, for the twelfth year in a row, the district has properly accounted for all bond expenditures and issued the District an unmodified opinion—the best rating possible—noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Firefighters responded to a grassfire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Blvd. and Railroad Ave. in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
%d bloggers like this: