SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help

Can you help us identify these thieves? See the flyer below. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is seeking the public’s help in identifying two grand theft suspects. On June 22 two suspects stole a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma tailgate from a vehicle in Valencia.

The suspects placed the tailgate into a black Chrsyler Pacifica with the Washington state license plate CGT6946.

If you recognize, or have any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects, please email Det. Godinez at bmgodine@lasd.org or call (661) 287-5608.

Public assistance is crucial in keeping these thieves off the street and preventing future thefts.

