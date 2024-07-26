SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help

|
Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde's 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Can you help us identify these thieves? The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is seeking the public's help in identifying two grand theft suspects. On June 22 two suspects stole a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma tailgate from a vehicle in Valencia.
The city of Santa Clarita and DrinkPAK! are seeking talented creators for Maker's Marketplace, a curated shopping experience at the city's largest holiday event, Light Up Main Street.
Outgoing Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Foundation President Gloria Mercdo-Fortine recently received high praise for her tenure as president of the foundation for the past four years.
Here we are at the end of July and preparations for the fall season are already underway at most of our member schools. As is the case most every year, school administration and athletic faculty should be aware and ready to immediately implement the rule changes enacted the previous year.
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 for paving work.
1870
- Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced earlier this month that Jey Wagner stepped down from his role as president and CEO effective July 8, 2024.
(CN) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed a union-backed challenge to the voter-approved law that exempts app-based drivers working for companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from being classified as employees rather than independent contractors under the state's labor code.
Daniel Rush has been named the head coach for The Master's University's cross country and track & field teams.
Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages.
"Inside Out 2," the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit, is taking the worldwide box office by storm.
In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the second annual "Game. Set. Hope. Charity Tennis Tournament" will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning 9:30 a.m., at the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
Building on California’s ongoing work and unprecedented investments to address the decades-long issue of homelessness, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday ordering state agencies and departments to adopt clear policies that urgently address homeless encampments while respecting the dignity and well-being of all Californians.
1915
- Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story
]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health have centralized access to mental health and substance use services into one 24/7 call center at (800) 854-7771.
Adopt a Pet and help the Castaic Animal Shelter "Clear the Shelter" with their kick-off Party on Aug. 10.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Aug 1, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles invites businesses, public agencies and innovators to apply to join two community “hackathons” to promote additional uses for the California mobile Driver’s License.
