City Seeking Artisans for Light Up Main Street

The city of Santa Clarita and DrinkPAK! are seeking talented creators for the Maker’s Marketplace, a curated shopping experience at the city’s largest holiday event, Light Up Main Street.

The Marker’s Marketplace will feature artisans and craftsmen who specialize in making one-of-a-kind, handmade items.

Applications are due by Sunday, Sept. 8 and Makers Marketplace will be open Saturday, Nov. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.

All applicants will be evaluated based on the design, hand-embellished or handmade quality and uniqueness of their products. (Non-handmade component pieces, i.e., stones in jewelry, hardware, frames and such, are acceptable.) Mass-produced or commercial products are not eligible.

Event staff will evaluate all booths and contents to ensure product quality, presentation and fulfillment of the handmade requirement.

Ability to participate in future Marketplaces is contingent upon this factor.

Apply to be a part of this shopping experience at the Old Town Newhall’s website.

