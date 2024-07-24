Aug. 10: “Clear the Shelter Kick off Party” at Castaic Shelter Next Month

Adopt a Pet and help the Castaic Animal Shelter “Clear the Shelter” with their kick-off Party on Aug. 10.

The “Clear the Shelter Kick Off Party” is a great way to meet your future fur baby while enjoying a variety of activities.

Hosted by Pets Global inc. enjoy give aways, a pup cup station and grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks on site.

Those looking to adopt will have all adoption fees waived for the event on all dogs and cats.

Those who adopt a cat will receive a free goody bag, while dog adoptions will receive dog treats and a free starter kit.

Select animals will also come with a Pets Global Gold card, valued at $99, good towards purchase of Pets Global Products at local retailers.

The kick-off party will start the fun at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Castaic Animal shelter, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Rd.

