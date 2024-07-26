Aug. 2-4: LEAP Children’s Museum Extended Additional Weekend

LEAP Children’s Museum will extend its pop up event Aug. 2, 3 and 4 at Valencia Town Center across from H&M.

The LEAP Children’s Museum, a registered 501(c)3, aims to be an interactive space, fostering exploration, discovery,and learning through play. The vision for the museum is to feature state-of-the-art exhibits and installations spanning science, art, technology and agriculture, connecting youth with future career pathways and empowering them to become tomorrow’s leaders and innovators.

Organizers envision the LEAP Children’s Museum as a valuable resource for schools, offering educational programs and workshops aligned with curriculum standards.

“We are excited that the LEAP Children’s Museum Pop-up was so well received that we have decided to extend it for one more weekend,” said Kari McCoy, President of LEAP.

The event titled “Building Tomorrow’s Innovators” aims to inspire curiosity and ignite a passion for learning through interactive exhibits, hands-on activities and educational workshops. This pop-up will introduce young minds to the principles of engineering, construction and design.

As LEAP Children’s Museum plans to take its first steps, they invite interested community members to contribute their input and funds to build towards a permanent location.

Your contributions and ideas at this early stage will play a crucial role in shaping the foundational aspects of the museum.

For more information, please visit www.leapmuseum.org or email leapchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.

LEAP Children’s Museum Pop Up

24201 Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

