SCVEDC Seeking Candidates for President, CEO

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced earlier this month that Jey Wagner stepped down from his role as president and CEO effective July 8, 2024.

To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Ondre Seltzer, current vice president of Workforce & Economic Development, has taken over as interim president & CEO.

The Board of Directors is initiating a thorough search for a new president and CEO who will advance the organization’s mission to bring high-quality jobs and economic resilience to the SCV.

Are you or someone you know interested in applying? Visit www.LiveWorkSCV.com or click below for a job description and apply!

For job description, click [here].

To apply, click [here].

