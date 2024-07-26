SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Celebrates Gloria Mercado-Fortine

Outgoing Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation President Gloria Mercdo-Fortine recently received high praise for her tenure as president of the foundation for the past four years.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez and the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Board of Directors extended “heartfelt thanks” to Mercado-Fortine for her leadership as Board President since January 2020.

The following statement was released by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department:

“Her exceptional leadership, perseverance and dedication have been remarkable, especially during the challenges brought about by the pandemic. Captain Diez and the entire Sheriff’s Foundation are grateful to Gloria for her guidance and leadership over the past four years.”

“Gloria has been an absolute asset to our SCV Sheriff’s Foundation during the last four years,” said Diez. “She led our board with a profound level of pride and commitment. Through Gloria’s leadership, the Foundation prospered and made a positive impact on the men and women of SCV Sheriff’s Station. Gloria has become a tremendous friend and partner that I truly value, and I’m grateful to have worked with her. She will always be a significant part of SCV Sheriff’s Foundation history.”

Diaz also recounted Mercado-Fortine’s accomplishments as foundation president.

“Gloria’s role as Board President has been pivotal in the Foundation’s achievements and growth. She led the charge in raising financial support for the station and its personnel. She advocated for expanding and refurbishing a Mobile Emergency Command Post, helped establish a Sheriff’s Foundation Associate Member program, and assisted with the new Foundation website,” Diaz said. “She was a huge supporter of introducing Ginger and Dolly, our station’s peer support dogs and built substantial relationships with partners at William S. Hart School District, Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office and the City of Santa Clarita. Most notably, she garnered support and sponsorships for an all-new program using local high school video production students to create Public Service Announcements directed toward youth issues. The Foundation awarded the winning schools with a cash prize and made their videos available for public viewing.”

“I am honored to have served as President of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation for these past four years. We are so fortunate to have such a professional group of deputies, station personnel and volunteers working at our local station and to have Captain Justin Diez at the helm. I am also very proud of the work that the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Board does,” said Mercado-Fortine.

Scott Schauer will now serve as foundation president with Masis Hagobian as vice president. Mercado-Fortine will serve as a director on the organization’s board.

The SCV Sheriff’s Foundation is a volunteer organization whose mission is to assist local law enforcement in a tangible way. By providing resources, equipment and crime prevention technology, the foundation helps ensure the safety of personnel and health of the Civilian Volunteer, Youth Explorer and Reserve Deputy programs at the station.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit benefit corporation. The organization first began as a Sheriff’s Booster Club in 1984 by a group of volunteer community members who wanted to support local law enforcement in a tangible way. The organization raised funds to provide equipment, training, and other resources for the station. In 2009, the booster club reorganized as the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation to reflect the on-going breadth and scope of its support.

For more information or to volunteer and get involved, you can visit www.scvsheriffsfoundation.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...