TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach

Daniel Rush has been named the head coach for The Master’s University’s cross country and track & field teams.

Rush will take over for Zach Schroeder who stepped aside last week to focus more on his young family. Schroeder recommended Rush for the job.

“It is an honor to hear coach (Schroeder) promote my moving into this position,” Rush said. “The reason it’s so exciting is because I’ve seen first-hand the impact the Lord has had on me and the team through coach. And I’ve seen the way that the team can be influential for the gospel, and I’ve seen the way that it can change lives while also being so successful athletically. Seeing that, it makes me more passionate for this team than anything else I could be doing. You could not offer me, at this moment, any other job on earth that I would take over this.”

An All-American runner with the TMU track and cross country teams, Rush is just weeks away from completing the MBA program at the university. According to Schroeder, who will stay on as director of cross country and track & field in order to mentor coaches, Rush is the perfect person to take over the program.

“I could not possibly be more thrilled to have Daniel take the baton,” Schroeder said. “I am confident he will take the team to new heights. It would have been nearly impossible for me to leave had God not provided Daniel. I cannot imagine someone more well-suited to lead this team spiritually and athletically.”

Interim Athletic Director Jim Rickard echoed the sentiment of Rush being the right person to take on the role at this time.

“We are thrilled with the hiring of Daniel Rush as the men’s and women’s cross country and track head coach,” Rickard said. “A decorated athlete and former team captain with a heart for the team. He credits Zach and Amie for he and his wife’s athletic and spiritual growth at The Master’s University. We know, with the current knowledge of the team and the support of Zach, the transition will be smooth.”

While the shoes he is filling are big, Rush states there is only one direction those shoes need to go.

“My goal, my passion in stepping in, is to keep the ball rolling in the exact same direction it’s been going,” he said. “I want what Coach Schroeder has done for the team to keep going, to build on the foundation that he has already built. If I can have one-tenth of the impact that coach has had on my life and that Amie (Schroeder) has had on the girls’ lives, I would be so thankful.”

