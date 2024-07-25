Sept. 7: ‘Game. Set. Hope.’ Tennis Tourney Benefiting Mental Health Awareness

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the second annual “Game. Set. Hope. Charity Tennis Tournament” will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning 9:30 a.m., at the West Ranch High School tennis courts.

The event will raise awareness and funds for the NAMI Foundation, a mental health organization devoted to providing services for people suffering from mental health illnesses.

On the day of the event, there will be a fun-friendly competition of tennis matches, and there will be guest speakers discussing topics on the importance mental health. There will also be mental health booths from NAMI, and refreshments and snacks will be provided.

“After losing my uncle and cousin to suicide, I founded Game. Set. Hope. to turn my grief into something positive,” said Ethan Park, founder of Game. Set. Hope. “I aim to use my personal story to openly discuss mental health openly and to provide support to those in need. According to NAMI, “1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year”. This is why it is more than crucial to provide a message that for anyone struggling or going through a tough time, there is always help; you just need to ask for it. Through this upcoming event, we aim to foster a positive impact on our community and raise awareness on mental health awareness and support.”

This tournament will honor those lost to suicide, those who are struggling with mental health issues, and will hopefully foster a closer and educated community on the topic of mental health.

“Mental health affects how we think, feel, and act in our day to day lives,” said Arav Shah, event sponsorship and tournament coordinator. “It can influence how we interact with others, so having a good mental health is very important to maintain healthy relationships with the people you love.”

Player fee is $25.

For more information, to register for the event or if you’d like to donate, visit https://gamesethope.org/#

You may also reach event organizers at gamesethope@gmail.com or follow them on Instagram: @gamesethope.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...