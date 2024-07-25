Los Angeles County Revamps 24/7 Help Line to Integrate Access to Mental Health & Substance Use Services

The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health have centralized access to mental health and substance use services into one 24/7 call center at (800) 854-7771.

As of July 9, 2024, residents reaching the call center will experience more streamlined menu options to better access mental health and substance use services across the County. Previously, residents needed to call two separate help lines — LACDMH’s 24/7 Help Line and DPH’s Substance Abuse Services Helpline (SASH). These 24/7 help lines are often the first point of contact for residents seeking wellbeing resources.

Now, when calling the centralized help line at (800) 854-7771 and selecting from more than a dozen languages, callers will have the opportunity to: “press 1” for crisis and mental health resources; “press 2” for substance use disorder services; or “press 3” for veteran and military family support. Residents who call the SASH line at (844) 804-7500 will hear a message informing them of the new number and will be automatically redirected.

“The Department of Mental Health is proud to partner with the Department of Public Health in this effort to make connecting with services easier for residents seeking wellbeing support and treatment,” said LACDMH Director, Dr. Lisa H. Wong. “By streamlining intakes, referrals and linkage, the County will improve health outcomes and experiences for those in need of services and support.”

Mental health issues and substance use disorders commonly occur together. According to the most recently published 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health data, more than one-third of adults aged 18 or older who had a mental illness in the past year also experienced a substance use disorder.

“Public Health recognizes the critical importance of ensuring seamless access to mental health and substance use services,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “Centralizing both 24/7 call centers into one Help Line will better support residents in accessing services, particularly those with co-occurring disorders who need both mental health and substance use services.”

The strategic centralization of services between LACDMH and DPH’s Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau is the first landmark in a long-term plan to enhance the consumer experience and streamline the California Department of Health Care Services’ oversight functions. While administratively separate entities, the Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau within DPH and LACDMH are committed to collaborating to advance integrated care for County residents.

