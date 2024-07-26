Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Being Accepted

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.

The Sidewalk Poetry program began in 2019 and is a collaboration with the city’s Department of Public Works as part of a sidewalk rehabilitation program, with around 10 poems selected each year that are stamped on replacement sections of damaged sidewalks being repaired across the city.

The 2025 theme is “celebrate the poetry of your story.”

Tell your story in poem form. What memories, relationships, quirks, etc. make you a true original? How have you left your mark on our diverse community?

All writers, amateur and professional, are invited to submit poetry for consideration. The Sidewalk Poetry Project contest is open to all ages. No previous experience or publication is necessary. The poem must be the original work of the entrant. Poets must list a United States address on their submitted W9 to receive payment. Please share this Call for Entry with friends and family.

Short poem submissions may be free form or traditional short form, including Haiku, Distich, Cinquain, etc. Poems must be no more than five lines (including title if applicable) with a maximum of 32 characters including spaces per line and 160 characters overall (including spaces). Poems in languages other than English must be accompanied by an English translation. One entry per individual may be submitted during the contest; no team entries are permitted. Past applicants and winners are welcome to submit.

Selected poets will receive monetary compensation of a $150 stipend. Winners will also be recognized on the city’s website and public art app directory. Selected winners are encouraged to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Project dedication scheduled for fall 2025.

To submit your Sidewalk Poetry verse visit https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/SideWalkPoetry2025.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...