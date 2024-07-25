header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 25
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
| Thursday, Jul 25, 2024

jason gibbsNew and Upcoming Projects in Santa Clarita!

Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages. This year, the City has already completed and started multiple Capital Improvement Projects located throughout Santa Clarita, each one adding to the reasons why we all love to live, work and play in this wonderful community. A capital project adds to the City’s infrastructure. Projects include building new facilities and playgrounds, as well as constructing curbs, gutters, sidewalks and public access ramps.

In June, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, joined the Santa Clarita City Council to officially mark the start of construction on the Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvement Project. This federally-funded initiative will help improve vehicular and pedestrian safety at five intersections located throughout the City. Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Mike Garcia worked closely with the City to secure $1.5 million in funding in order to address crucial traffic and pedestrian improvements. With these enhancements we can continue to provide our residents safe and efficient roads throughout our community.

Speaking of roads, the City just celebrated the opening of Needham Ranch Parkway, connecting Newhall Avenue to Sierra Highway. Located amongst the 1.7 million-square-foot industrial park that spans over 250 acres, this project was completed in partnership with Trammel Crow Company and is over 1.5 miles long. The road includes one lane in each direction, bus stops, wide sidewalks, paved bike paths and ADA ramps. This addition will provide alternate routes for motorists, while offering the businesses at The Center at Needham Ranch another route to and from their offices.

An upcoming event that I am excited for is the groundbreaking of the brand-new 12,000-square-foot Rink Sports Pavilion located adjacent to the Gymnasium at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. In August, we will officially break ground and begin construction of the facility, which will serve as a recreational hub for our community. Inside, The Rink Sports Pavilion will offer residents and visitors not just a roller-skating rink, but a basketball court, volleyball court, pickleball courts, a commercial kitchen, birthday party spaces and more! As a father of two active kids, I can’t wait for this addition to our community to be open to the public.

Two other projects that will benefit our residents who like to stay active outdoors are the Bouquet Canyon and Valencia Glen Park playground upgrades. Both locations are undergoing park enhancements which include brand new playgrounds with accessible equipment and shade structures that will provide plenty of relief during our warm summer months. At Bouquet Canyon Park, be on the lookout for a tandem zip track, similar to the one at West Creek Park. At Valencia Glen Park, the play area will be expanded offering residents more inclusive elements and space to play with family and friends. We anticipate construction on both projects to be completed in August.

Also on the horizon are the upgrades to David March Park in Saugus and Old Orchard Park in Valencia. Starting in the fall, Old Orchard Park will be completely renovated, including brand-new playground equipment, installation of a shade structure, improvements to the current restroom building, as well as a pickleball court overlay on the existing basketball court. Updates will also include parking lot enhancements, as well as the installation of a multisport court, which offers residents a variety of games including futsal, which is a modified form of soccer on a smaller outdoor court.

Across town, David March Park will undergo a massive expansion with another eight acres of space added to include a state-of-the-art baseball field with spectator seating, a new restroom building and parking lot. Additionally, enhancements to the existing park site will include a brand-new basketball court, shade canopy, exercise equipment area and a picnic pavilion.

With so much happening in our community, I am looking forward to seeing all of the new projects come to fruition and watching our residents enjoy the countless amenities available throughout the City. I encourage you to follow the City’s social media accounts, @CityofSantaClarita, for project and construction updates.

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects

Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars

Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps

Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Summer is here! With the season in full swing and kids starting their school break, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes youth to one of its most popular and long-standing programs:
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll

Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Creativity in Every Corner

Bill Miranda | Creativity in Every Corner
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
Santa Clarita is known, not only for its scenic open spaces and family-friendly community, but also for its commitment to nurturing the arts and fostering a thriving, dynamic environment where creativity can flourish.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off

Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
I am pleased to say that during our last City Council meeting in June, our City Council adopted yet another on-time, balanced budget for the 2024/25 Fiscal Year.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVEDC Seeking Candidates for President, CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced earlier this month that Jey Wagner stepped down from his role as president and CEO effective July 8, 2024.
SCVEDC Seeking Candidates for President, CEO
State’s Top Court Rules Ride-Share Drivers to Remain Independent Contractors
(CN) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed a union-backed challenge to the voter-approved law that exempts app-based drivers working for companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from being classified as employees rather than independent contractors under the state's labor code.
State’s Top Court Rules Ride-Share Drivers to Remain Independent Contractors
TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach
Daniel Rush has been named the head coach for The Master's University's cross country and track & field teams.
TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages.
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
"Inside Out 2," the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit, is taking the worldwide box office by storm.
CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
Sept. 7: ‘Game. Set. Hope.’ Tennis Tourney Benefiting Mental Health Awareness
In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the second annual "Game. Set. Hope. Charity Tennis Tournament" will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning 9:30 a.m., at the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
Sept. 7: ‘Game. Set. Hope.’ Tennis Tourney Benefiting Mental Health Awareness
Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments
Building on California’s ongoing work and unprecedented investments to address the decades-long issue of homelessness, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday ordering state agencies and departments to adopt clear policies that urgently address homeless encampments while  respecting the dignity and well-being of all Californians.
Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
Los Angeles County Revamps 24/7 Help Line to Integrate Access to Mental Health & Substance Use Services
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health have centralized access to mental health and substance use services into one 24/7 call center at (800) 854-7771.
Los Angeles County Revamps 24/7 Help Line to Integrate Access to Mental Health & Substance Use Services
Aug. 10: ‘Clear the Shelter Kick off Party’ at Castaic Shelter Next Month
Adopt a Pet and help the Castaic Animal Shelter "Clear the Shelter" with their kick-off Party on Aug. 10. 
Aug. 10: ‘Clear the Shelter Kick off Party’ at Castaic Shelter Next Month
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Aug 1, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License
The California Department of Motor Vehicles invites businesses, public agencies and innovators to apply to join two community “hackathons” to promote additional uses for the California mobile Driver’s License.
DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License
Saugus Union School District to Put Facility Measure on November Ballot
In an effort to maintain transparency with the entire Saugus Union School District community, SUSD is announcing that the Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District will consider placing a school facility measure onto the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
Saugus Union School District to Put Facility Measure on November Ballot
Princess Cruises Reveals Epic 2026 Alaska Season
Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, today unveiled its biggest-ever Alaska season for 2026, highlighted by the debut of the newest ship in its fleet, Star Princess.
Princess Cruises Reveals Epic 2026 Alaska Season
July 24: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, July 24 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
July 24: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation
SCV Chamber Announces Honorees For Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its second Annual Black Business Month Celebration, taking place at California Institute of the Arts on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
SCV Chamber Announces Honorees For Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
College of the Canyons graduating sophomore Jonah El-Farra has been named a California Community Colleges Men's Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) student-athlete scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 season. 
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath that directs the creation of an independent Ethics Commission and ethics reform measures to improve transparency and create greater oversight in County government.
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for its upcoming “Body & Presence” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Canyon Country Community Center during the City's annual Business for Artists Conference.
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
The community is invited to an SCV Senior Center Health and Wellness program lecture “Let’s Talk About Kidney Health” on Wednesday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
SCVNews.com