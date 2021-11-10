Angeles National Forest to End Free Use Firewood Permits

The Angeles National Forest announced it will end issuing free use firewood permits on Nov. 11, 2021.
All permits for forest products, including firewood, will go back to a charge basis starting Nov. 12, 2021. Only dead and downed wood is available for firewood collection.
If you would like a permit, contact one of the following offices:
– Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District Office – 818-899-1900
– Acton Work Center – 661-269-2808
– San Gabriel Mountains Monument Office – 626-335-1251
Or you may contact the following individuals via email to request a permit:
– Steven Bear, L.A. Gateway Resource Officer, Steven.Bear@usda.gov
– Vilius Zukauskas, L.A. Gateway Forester, vilius.zukauskas@usda.gov
– Angie Stever, L.A. Gateway Special Uses Permit Administrator, angela.stever@usda.gov
– Errol Zamora-Sanchez, Forest Protection Officer Visitor Services Information Assistant, errol.zamorasnchez@usda.gov
Permit and maps are available at the Forest Service Ranger District offices by appointment. You are required to have a copy of the permit with you while collecting forest products.
