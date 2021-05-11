header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 11
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
| Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Rebecca, Dino, and Lucy at DACC Headquarters
File photo: Rebecca, Dino, and Lucy at Department of Animal Care & Control Headquarters.

 

With summer and warmer temperatures around the corner, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds all pet owners to prepare for wildfire season.

Preparing in advance and making an emergency plan can make all the difference when faced with evacuation during a wildfire incident. While DACC encourages all pet owners to prepare, DACC encourages guardians of livestock and horses to be mindful of the additional challenges and considerations these animals require.

Ten tips to help you prepare your pets and animals for wildfire season:

1. Have an emergency plan for each pet: where will you go, who will take care of them, and how you will transport them. Make a list with contact information, transportation routes, and back-up plans.

2. Research pet-friendly hotels and lodging and keep the list current. Reach out to friends and family outside the area to find out if you will be able to stay with them during an emergency.

3. Engage with your community: network with neighbors, on community websites, and apps to make connections with other pet owners. This can help you share resources and make a unified plan.

4. Get your animals microchipped with up-to-date contact information in the registry, an important step that many people forget. Have visible identification such as collars and tags whenever possible and safe to do so.

5. Prepare a minimum of a three-day supply of food and water for each animal.

6. For small animals, have an assembled emergency “go-kit” ready at all times. Include medications, medical records, licensing records, a photo of the animal, collar, leash, carrier, and any comfort items that will help your pet. Make sure exotics and birds have appropriate housing and food.

7. For large animals, train them to load into trailers prior to an emergency. Practice loading and unloading them. Gather any records, documents, and special items they may need.

8. Have proper transportation to transport your animals. This is especially important for large animals. Make sure you know how you will transport your animals and that all information is current. Conduct safety checks on horse and livestock trailers to ensure they are fully operational and ready to be used in an emergency.

9. Practice your plan. Make sure all family members and pets are familiar with the plan and what’s expected of them.

10. Evacuate early! Don’t wait until the last minute; activate your plan while roads are still open to avoid traffic delays.

”Having an emergency preparedness plan in place for your animals is critical to protecting them during emergencies,” said Marcia Mayeda, DACC Director. “Properly designed emergency plans will ensure your peace of mind and your animals’ well-being.”

For more information on emergency preparedness and response visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/emergency-response/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 224 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,807 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load

County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
The County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Higher Ground Los Angeles are teaming up with Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization that originated to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and now honors fallen service members, first responders, and their families.
FULL STORY...

Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks

Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
In response to an influx of illegal and increasingly dangerous fireworks, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent letters to federal law enforcement agencies to ask for their help and collaboration to stop this alarming trend.
FULL STORY...

Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season

Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
With summer and warmer temperatures around the corner, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds all pet owners to prepare for wildfire season.
FULL STORY...

Barger Recognizes Two Santa Clarita Valley Deputies

Barger Recognizes Two Santa Clarita Valley Deputies
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Two deputies that work closely with the Santa Clarita Valley community were recognized by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger during a ceremony at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Monday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy injured in a severe crash last month was discharged from the Henry Mayo Newhall hospital on Tuesday, according to station officials
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 224 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,807 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807
County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
The County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Higher Ground Los Angeles are teaming up with Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization that originated to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and now honors fallen service members, first responders, and their families.
County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks
In response to an influx of illegal and increasingly dangerous fireworks, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent letters to federal law enforcement agencies to ask for their help and collaboration to stop this alarming trend.
Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks
Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
With summer and warmer temperatures around the corner, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds all pet owners to prepare for wildfire season.
Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
June 5: Virtual Bubbles and Bids Auction Benefiting Boys & Girls Club SCV
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to the 49th Annual Benefit Auction, Bubbles and Bids.
June 5: Virtual Bubbles and Bids Auction Benefiting Boys & Girls Club SCV
Barger Recognizes Two Santa Clarita Valley Deputies
Two deputies that work closely with the Santa Clarita Valley community were recognized by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger during a ceremony at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Monday.
Barger Recognizes Two Santa Clarita Valley Deputies
One Suspect Taken Into Custody for Reportedly Shooting Deputies With Pellet Gun
One person has been taken into custody on suspicion of firing upon sheriff’s deputies with a pellet gun in Canyon Country on Monday.
One Suspect Taken Into Custody for Reportedly Shooting Deputies With Pellet Gun
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reaches 24,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 27,798
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed four new deaths and 179 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,798 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reaches 24,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 27,798
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ 5 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, May 10-16, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ 5 More Productions
Children Age 12-15 OK’ed for COVID-19 Vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15 Monday.
Children Age 12-15 OK’ed for COVID-19 Vaccine
May 12: Enrollment for Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Opens this Week
Starting Wednesday, May 12, 2021, eligible households will be able to enroll in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program which sets out to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic.
May 12: Enrollment for Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Opens this Week
CSUN Receives NEH Grant to Digitize its Farmworker Movement Collection
The Tom & Ethel Bradley Center at California State University, Northridge has received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to digitize some of the approximately 22,000 images in its Farmworker Movement Collection that tell the story and document efforts to unionize farmworkers in the 1960s and early 1970s.
CSUN Receives NEH Grant to Digitize its Farmworker Movement Collection
SUSD Discusses Full-Time Instruction, Distance Learning for Next Year
Saugus Union School District board members discussed a back-to-school update for the 2021-22 school year during the regular board meeting Wednesday.
SUSD Discusses Full-Time Instruction, Distance Learning for Next Year
Hurricane Harbor Plans to Reopen May 15
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has announced plans to reopen on Saturday, with a number of COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Hurricane Harbor Plans to Reopen May 15
Newsom Expands State Stimulus Program, Unveils $100 Billion Recovery Plan
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he’d be expanding the state’s economic stimulus program to middle-income families that make up to $75,000.
Newsom Expands State Stimulus Program, Unveils $100 Billion Recovery Plan
Winds Set to Bring Elevated Fire Weather to SCV
Warmer weather and winds are set to return to the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, bringing with them elevated fire weather conditions.
Winds Set to Bring Elevated Fire Weather to SCV
America’s Job Center to Hold Virtual Job Recruitment for Aerotek
America’s Job Center of California announced it will host a job recruitment on Thursday, May 13 for various positions for Aerotek in Palmdale, Santa Clarita, and Lancaster.
America’s Job Center to Hold Virtual Job Recruitment for Aerotek
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Christopher ‘Chris’ Conrad
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Christopher William Conrad.
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Christopher ‘Chris’ Conrad
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Amend the Social Security Average Wage Index
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced the introduction of Senate Joint Resolution 5, urging the federal government to immediately pass a correction to the Social Security formula to protect benefits for millions of Americans who turned 60 during the pandemic.
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Amend the Social Security Average Wage Index
%d bloggers like this: