Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

Soup for the SoulNow is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how Bridge to Home’s primary fundraising event will take place this year. The much-anticipated Soup for the Soul event is the largest fundraiser for Bridge to Home – raising crucial funds that allow for year-round shelter services and resources to our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

This year’s event will kick-off virtually before Thanksgiving and extend through the holiday season with an auction full of exclusive, sought-after items, and will undoubtedly reach its largest audience yet. In addition to accepting donations of auctions items for bidding, Soup for the Soul has wonderful sponsorship opportunities that range in level from Soup Spoon to Soupreme sponsorship. Benefits of event sponsorship include logo displays on the Bridge to Home website, recognition at the event, customized Soup for the Soul experiences and much more.

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscores how vital homeless services are in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Bridge to Home Executive Director Mike Foley. “By supporting Soup for the Soul, you are helping our neighbors who are currently experiencing homelessness, and you are helping us build a bridge to our new shelter campus and a foundation for our neighbors who are now at a greater risk of becoming homeless.”

The services provided by Bridge to Home include shelter, case management, housing navigation, direct referrals to social services such as legal, medical, mental health and substance abuse assistance, as well as linkages to needed support services. These services are at increased demand for the high-risk homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley during the COVID crisis. These essential services help individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley transition out of homelessness.

To learn more about the Soup for the Soul event, sponsorship opportunities and other ways to support Santa Clarita’s primary homelessness service provider, visit btohome.org or call (661) 254-4663.

