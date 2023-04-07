April 17: Artist Watercolor Demo at The MAIN

Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolorist Fatemeh A. Kian at The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St. Newhall, CA 91321 on Monday, April 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This is a free demo and expected to be crowded.

Flowers and nature are Kian’s favorite subjects to paint. Going back to her calligraphy roots, she also enjoys mixing Persian calligraphy (Farsi) with her paintings from time to time.

“I believe it’s through art that one can best share their true feelings and tell the untellable,” she said. Her advice to all of her students is always not to follow any rule that restricts them.

“Be flexible. Let your feelings guide you and watch the magic happen,” Kian said.

Kians’s introduction to art goes back to when she started learning calligraphy at the age of 18 in her home country, Iran. She fell so much in love with it that she pursued it to the highest achievable degree of calligraphy at the time. When she was introduced to painting by one of her mentors, that was the moment she found her true passion. Watercolor and acrylic are her favorite mediums.

“Watercolor, specifically, is so meaningful and deep to me,” she said.

Kian has received many awards from different regional and national art societies, both in Iran and in the United States. The latest of them was the Los Angeles Lakers ’In The Paint’ grant where she was among the 10 selected artists in the nation to receive the grant.

For more information on Kian visit www.14kian.com, https://bit.ly/SimplyWatercolor or www.facebook.com/SimplyWatercolorClass.

For more SCAA artist demo notices visit SCAA at: santaclaritaartists.org.

