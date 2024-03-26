Ocean 5

April 15: SCAA Presents Debbie Abshear Watercolor Demo

Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024

By Press Release

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.

This month SCAA will feature artist Debbie Abshear who will present a watercolor demonstration. This event is free to the public

Abshear specializes in landscapes, seascapes and abstracts. Her chosen medium is watercolor, but is known to use acrylics and inks in her work.

She has exhibited at the National Watercolor Society, Santa Paula Museum of Art, Oceanside Museum of Art, Fallbrook Art Center, California State University, Dominguez Hills, Muckenthaler Cultural Arts Center and at the Watercolor West Exhibition held in the city of Brea.

Abshear is currently exhibiting paintings at Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles.

She was honored to be selected by the State Department to exhibit two of her watercolors to exhibit in the American Embassy in Mumbai through the Artist in Embassies program. The watercolors are on loan to the embassy for two years.

Abshear earned her Signature Membership in the Watercolor West organization and was honored to be included in the Northlight Publishers book, “Splash 15,” featuring the best 100 watercolor artists of the year.

For more demo notices and membership information visit santaclaritaartists.org.

