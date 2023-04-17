April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 19, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/sfMlzTeYDqA.

The agenda can be in its entirety here.

The Hart board will look at approving a new contact for the current Hart Superintendent Michael Kuhlman to be effective July 1, 2023.

Kuhlman has served as Hart District Superintendent since March 1, 2020. His original base salary was $238,000 in 2020. In October 2021 it increased to $245,140 based on a 3% base increase to match other employee groups.

Kuhlman’s salary increased to $254,946 = 4% base increase to match increase to other employee groups on May 18, 2022 and to $280,440 = 10% base increase to match increase to other employee groups on Feb. 1, 2023.

The new three-year contact before the board will keep Kuhlman’s salary at $280,440, but he would continue to be entitled to receive future base salary increases when approved for other certificated management employees of the District.

In addition to other personnel considerations the board will also consider recommendations for textbooks and instructional materials for district high schools and junior highs.

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Joint School Financing Authority will be held beginning at the conclusion of the regular meeting of the Hart Board.

The special meeting will discuss Resolution No. JSFA 22/23-1 – Board of Directors of the William S. Hart Joint School Financing Authority Directing and Authorizing Actions for Prepayment of William S. Hart Joint School Financing Authority Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2018.

Note: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.

