April 22: Calling All Cougars to Canyons XC/Track & Field Alumni Day

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 18, 2022

By College of the Canyons

All alumni from the College of the Canyons track & field and cross country programs are invited to come cheer on their fellow Cougars during the Western State Conference Track & Field Prelims beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 at Cougar Stadium.

Attendees should check in at the Alumni Tent inside the stadium to meet with former coaches and teammates, and be treated to snacks, drinks and lunch. Additionally, the first 100 alumni at the meet will receive a free T-shirt.

“The presence of our alumni in the stadium during our only home meet of the 2022 season will mean a tremendous amount to our student-athletes and coaches,” said COC track & field/cross country head coach Lindie Kane. “We’re back! And we invite all former Cougars to come share in that excitement.”

For more information about the COC Track & Field and Cross Country Alumni Gathering contact lindie.kane@canyons.edu.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit COC Athletics.

No Comments for : April 22: Calling All Cougars to Canyons XC/Track & Field Alumni Day


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • California Invests $10 Million in New KidsVaxGrant

    California Invests $10 Million in New KidsVaxGrant

    18 mins ago
  • Mosquito Awareness Week Highlights Importance in Controlling Mosquitoes

    Mosquito Awareness Week Highlights Importance in Controlling Mosquitoes

    39 mins ago
  • Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

    Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

    2 hours ago
  • April 22: Calling All Cougars to Canyons XC/Track & Field Alumni Day

    April 22: Calling All Cougars to Canyons XC/Track & Field Alumni Day

    2 hours ago
  • National Merit Scholarship Finalists Recognized by Hart District

    National Merit Scholarship Finalists Recognized by Hart District

    2 hours ago
  • Hart Board Honors Junior ROTC Program Cadets for Achievements

    Hart Board Honors Junior ROTC Program Cadets for Achievements

    3 hours ago
  • Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions

    Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions

    3 hours ago
  • May 21: Equine Therapy Clinic for Veterans at Blue Star Ranch

    May 21: Equine Therapy Clinic for Veterans at Blue Star Ranch

    4 hours ago
  • L.A. County CEO Unveils $38.5 Billion Spending Plan

    L.A. County CEO Unveils $38.5 Billion Spending Plan

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (April 18)

    Today in SCV History (April 18)

    14 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.