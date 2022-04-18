April 22: Calling All Cougars to Canyons XC/Track & Field Alumni Day

All alumni from the College of the Canyons track & field and cross country programs are invited to come cheer on their fellow Cougars during the Western State Conference Track & Field Prelims beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 at Cougar Stadium.

Attendees should check in at the Alumni Tent inside the stadium to meet with former coaches and teammates, and be treated to snacks, drinks and lunch. Additionally, the first 100 alumni at the meet will receive a free T-shirt.

“The presence of our alumni in the stadium during our only home meet of the 2022 season will mean a tremendous amount to our student-athletes and coaches,” said COC track & field/cross country head coach Lindie Kane. “We’re back! And we invite all former Cougars to come share in that excitement.”

For more information about the COC Track & Field and Cross Country Alumni Gathering contact lindie.kane@canyons.edu.

