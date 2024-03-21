COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kaiya Cortinas (women’s track and field) and JT Saenz (men’s track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 11-16. Cortinas and Saenz are the 12th set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.
Kaiya Cortinas / Women’s Track and Field
Cortinas turned in the top performance for the women’s track and field team during its run at the University of Redlands Invitational on March 15, against a field of mostly four-year student-athletes.
The freshman out of Golden Valley High School recorded a pair of top-six finishes and also ran on the 4×400 relay team which also finished fourth. COC was one of four community colleges competing at the event.
Cortinas was clocked at 2:34.64 to finish sixth in the 800m. Later it was Cortinas running to fourth place in the 1500m (5:14.84). Both of those times represented season bests. In the 4×400 relay Katelyn Catu, Cortinas, Emily Fairbanks and Zeniah Ellsworth teamed for a time of 4:28.50 to take fourth in the field of five.
JT Saenz / Men’s Track and Field
Saenz made his mark at the University of Redlands Invitational on March 15 by bringing home a pair of top-five finishes in the field events.
The freshman, who attended Murrieta Valley High School, placed fourth in triple jump with a leap of 13.10m/42′ 11.75″ for his top result of the day.
Later, it was Saenz taking fifth in the long jump 6.58m/21′ 7.25″. Both results came against a field of mostly four-year student-athletes. Saenz’ marks were tops against community college athletes in both events.
Saenz also ran in the 4×100 relay working with teammates Da’Marrie Smith, Lyndon Ravare and Andre Bray for a seventh-place time of 43.75, which also ranked second among two-year programs.
