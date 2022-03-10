April 22: How the West was Won Charity Shoot for Carousel Ranch

The 13th annual “How The West Was Won” charity shoot will provide fun and prizes for everyone, from experienced shooters to men and women who never held a gun, all while raising much needed funds for Carousel Ranch.

Instruction and all required items are included in your sponsorship. With each team reservation, shooters will also receive: a light breakfast, complimentary massages, BBQ lunch, in addition to raffle prizes, awards and trophies.

The fundraiser will be held Friday, April 22 at 9 a.m. It will be held at Moore N’ Moore Sporting Clays, 12651 Little Tujunga Canyon Road, Sylmar, CA 91342.

This event sells out quickly so reserve your spot now for a day of cheerful competition, raising money for the children of Carousel Ranch.

For more information and to sign up click here.

Carousel Ranch is a therapeutic riding ranch dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through both equestrian therapy and vocational training programs. Carousel Ranch is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

Carousel Ranch, 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. (661) 268-8010.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...