Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024

Jersey Mike’s will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Being “Leap Day”, it’s the perfect way to end the campaign and take a “leap” for the children and young adults at Carousel Ranch.

Both in person and online orders can apply the donation. Dine in patrons must mention that they are there to support the Carousel Ranch fundraiser to make sure your donations are included. Apply code CR15 at checkout online to apply toe donation to the order.

The fundraiser is open 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This is an easy and meaningful way for the community to support both Carousel Ranch and SCV restaurants in this month long tradition of keeping the kids of Carousel Ranch in your hearts during the month of February.

Outside of the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved in supporting Carousel Ranch. Every dollar (up to $50,000) donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to a generous donation by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

Currently the campaign has raised over $115,00.

Carousel Ranch is a non-profit charitable organization providing therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children and vocational training programs for youth and young adults.

Visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes to make a donation.

