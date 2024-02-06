Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille

Salt Creek Grille will host an all-day (lunch, dinner, bar and take-out) fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 8.

A generous percentage of each diner’s bill will be donated back to Carousel Ranch. Patrons must mention that they are there to support the Carousel Ranch to make sure your donations are included and matched.

Salt Creek Grille, 24115 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Each Thursday in February, a different Santa Clarita Valley restaurant will host a fundraiser for the Ranch. This is an easy and meaningful way for the community to support both Carousel Ranch and local restaurants.

“Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” is a month long tradition of keeping our kids in your hearts during the month of February.

Outside of the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved in Carousel Ranch which is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both equestrian therapy and vocational training programs Carousel Ranch strives to create an

atmosphere where every student can and will succeed.

Every dollar (up to $50,000) donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to a generous donation by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

Visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes to make a donation.

