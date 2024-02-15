Feb. 15: Wicked Chicken Hosts Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch

The Wicked Chicken Restaurant on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Take the day off of cooking and head over to Wicked Chicken, 26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to support Carousel Ranch.

You must order in person at the restaurant and patrons must mention that they are there to support the Carousel Ranch fundraiser to make sure your

donations are included.

On-Line orders are not able to be counted.’

Wicked Chicken is open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Each Thursday in February, a different SCV restaurant is hosting a fundraiser for Carousel Ranch. This is an easy and meaningful way for the community to support both Carousel Ranch and SCV restaurants in this month long tradition of keeping the kids of Carousel Ranch in your hearts during the month of February.

Outside of the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved in supporting Carousel Ranch. Every dollar (up to $50,000) donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to a generous donation by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

Currently the campaign has raised over $28,000.

Carousel Ranch is a non-profit charitable organization providing therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children and vocational training programs for youth and young adults.

Visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes to make a donation.

