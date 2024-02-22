header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 21
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
| Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024
Water drop


Wolf Greek Restaurant and Brewing Co. will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Enjoy a meal and help Carousel Ranch’s cause at Wolf Creek located at 27746 McBean Parkway Valencia, CA 91354.

Both in person and online orders can apply the donation. Dine in patrons must mention that they are there to support the Carousel Ranch fundraiser to make sure your donations are included. Online Orders must select FUNDRAISER as an item on the order.

To make it even more delicious, Wolf Creek is offering a decadent cookies and cream “CarouselCake”  Feb. 19  through March 2. For every slice sold, $5 will be donated to the Ranch.

The fundraiser is open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Each Thursday in February, a different SCV restaurant is hosting a fundraiser for Carousel Ranch. This is an easy and meaningful way for the community to support both Carousel Ranch and SCV restaurants in this month long tradition of keeping the kids of Carousel Ranch in your hearts during the month of February.

Outside of the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved in supporting Carousel Ranch. Every dollar (up to $50,000) donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to a generous donation by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

Currently the campaign has raised over $49,000.

Carousel Ranch is a non-profit charitable organization providing therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children and vocational training programs for youth and young adults.

Visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes to make a donation.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch

Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024
Wolf Greek Restaurant and Brewing Co. will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 22.
FULL STORY...

March 22-23: Wicked Masterclass Fundraiser, Performance

March 22-23: Wicked Masterclass Fundraiser, Performance
Friday, Feb 16, 2024
Raising the Curtain Foundation is hosting the ‘Masterclass Fundraiser and Performance – A Theatrical Journey Through Wicked,’ on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.
FULL STORY...

March 5: ‘One Night in March’ Wine Tasting

March 5: ‘One Night in March’ Wine Tasting
Thursday, Feb 15, 2024
Join hosts Carl and Terry Kanowsky for a very special evening with Pisoni Family Vineyards at Salt Creek Grille on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. The wine tasting is a special fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 15: Wicked Chicken Hosts Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch

Feb. 15: Wicked Chicken Hosts Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Thursday, Feb 15, 2024
The Wicked Chicken Restaurant on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 15.
FULL STORY...

Fostering Youth Independence Launches Three New Programs

Fostering Youth Independence Launches Three New Programs
Thursday, Feb 15, 2024
The non-profit Fostering Youth Independence has begun the new year with the introduction of three new programs designed to give Santa Clarita Valley foster youth financial skills, a creative outlet to express their challenging experiences and, for those youth moving into a new place, the necessary household goods and study tools.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wolf Greek Restaurant and Brewing Co. will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 22.
Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan
The SCV Water Board of Directors approved the Agency’s 2024-28 Five-Year Strategic Plan, on Feb. 20. 
SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan
SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth
The SCVEDC would like to recognize local manufacturer Lief Labs (Lief Organics), on their 15th anniversary of operating in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth
Public Health Extends Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
An ocean water rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches is in effect Until Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m.
Public Health Extends Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
March 16: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns For Santa Clarita
City of Santa Clarita residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household, for the lifetime of the program, by visiting the website.
March 16: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns For Santa Clarita
April 20: Santa Clarita Hosts Inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding
Following the resounding success of the second annual “The Big I Do” wedding on Valentine's Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever Cowboy Festival Wedding.
April 20: Santa Clarita Hosts Inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host the Second Annual International Women's Day Celebration on March 8.
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
Wilk Coauthors Bill to Pull Plug on Income-Based Electricity Charges
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced he is co-authoring the Cost of Living Reduction Act, Senate Bill 1326 (Jones), which would repeal a 2022 law authorizing an income-based charge on electrical bills.
Wilk Coauthors Bill to Pull Plug on Income-Based Electricity Charges
Inspector General Issues Report Card on LASD Reforms
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman, Inspector General, has issued a report entitled Report Card On Sheriff's Department's Reforms 2019 to 2023.
Inspector General Issues Report Card on LASD Reforms
April 12: COC Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
The "Science Talks Series Presents" continues at the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons on Friday, April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Star Party and Science Showcase.
April 12: COC Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
Feb. 21: Visiting UK Band Performs at Valencia High
The Northampton School for Boys Big Band and Folk Ensemble Tour Concert will perform a free concert Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Valencia High School Theater.
Feb. 21: Visiting UK Band Performs at Valencia High
Jr. Artrepreneurs Hart District Student Art Exhibit
Heroes of Color and the William S. Hart Union School District have partnered to create the “Jr. ARTrepreneurs” program. A program that equips students at Hart High, Saugus High, Castaic High and La Mesa Junior High with the essential tools to thrive as artists and entrepreneurs and also to cultivate invaluable life skills that extend far beyond the canvas.
Jr. Artrepreneurs Hart District Student Art Exhibit
SCV Residents Urged to Inspect Gardens, Don’t Move Fruit
California is experiencing an unusually high number of invasive fruit fly detections this season. The California Department of Food and Agricultural, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture and County Agricultural Commissioners, has initiated local regulatory measures to eradicate and prevent the statewide spread of Queensland Fruit Fly, Tau Fly, Mediterranean Fruit Fly and Oriental Fruit Fly.
SCV Residents Urged to Inspect Gardens, Don’t Move Fruit
Feb. 19-25: 12 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 19- Sunday, Feb. 25.
Feb. 19-25: 12 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
While Valentine’s Day may have passed, the spirit of love continues to flourish throughout February, especially here at Henry Mayo Hospital, where we're dedicated to celebrating matters of the heart in more ways than one! Beyond the chocolates and flowers, we're focusing on maintaining heart health for ourselves and our loved ones.
Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
City Resolves Camp Scott Lawsuit Against L.A. County
The city of Santa Clarita filed a stipulation on Friday, Feb. 16 with the county of Los Angeles to resolve the lawsuit against the county regarding Camp Scott, mutually agreeing that the county will comply with the California Environmental Quality Act review prior to authorizing any plan to use Camp Scott for any probation juvenile population.
City Resolves Camp Scott Lawsuit Against L.A. County
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC
Four days in the pool have netted several program records and several NAIA national championship qualifiers at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships held in Monterey Park, Calif.
Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC
Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1
The Master's University baseball team banged out three solo home runs, three doubles and a triple to get a 16-1 win over the Providence Christian Sea Beggars Saturday afternoon at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1
Feb. 20: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 20: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 21: Hart District Board Scheduled to Discuss Possible Layoffs
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, beginning with closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 21: Hart District Board Scheduled to Discuss Possible Layoffs
Feb. 20: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Feb. 20: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Spring Into Sports in Santa Clarita!
As the seasons transition and spring begins to warm up our Valley, it’s the perfect time for residents to get outdoors and get active.
Ken Striplin | Spring Into Sports in Santa Clarita!
SCVNews.com