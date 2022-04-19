April 23: Second Annual Community Blood Drive Seeks Donors

The search for blood donors continues as blood banks all over the country experience one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. In hopes of encouraging the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate blood, Houchin Community Blood Bank will host its Second Annual Community Blood Drive on Saturday, April 23.

The blood drive will be held in the Real Life Church parking lot, 23841 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those that donate blood on this day will be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card as well as a KitchenAid.

In addition to the blood drive, there will be well-known Santa Clarita food trucks, vendor tables with local businesses and much more.

For questions involving the blood drive contact Synthia Rocha, Account Manager, at srocha@hcbb.com or (661) 331-1313.

To schedule an appointment visit Community Blood Drive Appointment.

Appointments are highly encouraged, but anyone is welcome to attend the event.

