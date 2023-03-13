Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives

Of the total U.S. population, 62% is eligible to donate blood, but approximately only 3% of the eligible population donates.
Within less than 45 minutes, a blood donor could help save up to three lives with their donation. For those that are new to donating or haven’t donated in a while, Houchin Community Blood Bank makes the donation process quick and easy. When someone comes to donate, there are just 4 simple steps each donor will go through:
– Registration: Donors will bring a photo ID with their date of birth and check in with one of our team members when they arrive at a blood drive. The donor will be instructed to read our donor educational material and fill out HCBB’s donor questionnaire. Donors could also fill out their donor questionnaire ahead of time on the day of their scheduled appointment to help save some time.
– Screening: When the donor’s name is called, they will be directed to one of our private screening rooms where a nurse/phlebotomist will ask them confidential health questions and perform a mini-physical (temperature, hemoglobin levels, blood pressure, etc).
– Donation: Once a donor passes screening, the donor will be directed to a blood donation chair. Once seated, the actual donation will take about 8-10 minutes.
– Recovery: After a donor donates, they will be provided with snacks and refreshments to replenish their body while they relax for about 15 minutes.
Start saving lives with Houchin Community Blood Bank by making an appointment at an upcoming mobile in March at https://hcbb.com/schedule/ or by calling HCBB at 661-323-4222.
Mobile Drives
March 19: Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Rd, Newhall, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
March 20: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
March 28: Adept Fasteners, 27949 Hancock Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
March 31: Master’s University, 24736 Quigley Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
During the month of March, all donors will automatically be entered to win a $100 gift card to Sessions with Sonja with SchlickArt Photography (three winners). In addition to being entered into the photography giveaway, donors will also have an opportunity to receive a limited-edition Houchin long-sleeve shirt (while supplies last).
Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardians’ consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives. For more information about blood donation, please visit www.hcbb.com or call us at 661-323-4222. Appointments are highly recommended.
Olive Branch Theatricals is a musical theater and performing arts nonprofit in the Santa Clarita Valley. Olive Branch believes in bringing the community together through the arts and is passionate about making theater a welcoming, fun and inclusive experience for everyone - from performers to audience members.
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School is looking for business leaders and community members to apply for available seats on its board of directors.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. for closed session, followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 15, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,073 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Today’s case count includes one week’s worth of cases (266) from Long Beach, as that jurisdiction has moved to weekly reporting.
The Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery, the founding pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Saugus will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
The College of the Canyons Biological and Environmental Sciences Department was awarded the State Chancellor’s Office Innovative Use of Technology Award at the Chief Information Systems Officers Association Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 8 in San Francisco. This award recognizes cutting edge advancements in the department’s microbiology laboratories.
If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, March 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at American Family Funding/360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
On March 4, the final day of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming and Diving National Championships in Columbus, Ga., The Master's University athletes scored several top tens.
Did you know that as little as two milligrams of Fentanyl, about the size of five grains of salt, can cause negative health effects including trouble breathing, dizziness, possible overdose and even death? With the recent uptick in Fentanyl deaths, especially among teenagers, we must work together as a community to eliminate drug abuse and educate our parents, teachers, caregivers and students on the dangers of taking drugs.
College of the Canyons continued its first-place reign in the Western State Conference with two Cougars tying with a third player for medalist honors during the WSC event hosted by Allan Hancock at the Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 6.
The Annie Awards returned to an in-person ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its semicentennial bringing emerging talent and luminaries alike from all corners of the animation industry to UCLA’s Royce Hall. As in years past, California Institute of the Arts alums earned awards across several categories, as well as juried honors.
For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming March 16, Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the meeting agenda packet information card.
The Music Center announced Thursday 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 35th Annual Spotlight program, including three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees named three athletic facilities to honor legendary Cougar athletics head coaches and faculty members Lee Smelser and Mike Gillespie, along with longtime board member Michele Jenkins.
