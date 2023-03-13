Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives

Of the total U.S. population, 62% is eligible to donate blood, but approximately only 3% of the eligible population donates.

Within less than 45 minutes, a blood donor could help save up to three lives with their donation. For those that are new to donating or haven’t donated in a while, Houchin Community Blood Bank makes the donation process quick and easy. When someone comes to donate, there are just 4 simple steps each donor will go through:

– Registration: Donors will bring a photo ID with their date of birth and check in with one of our team members when they arrive at a blood drive. The donor will be instructed to read our donor educational material and fill out HCBB’s donor questionnaire. Donors could also fill out their donor questionnaire ahead of time on the day of their scheduled appointment to help save some time.

– Screening: When the donor’s name is called, they will be directed to one of our private screening rooms where a nurse/phlebotomist will ask them confidential health questions and perform a mini-physical (temperature, hemoglobin levels, blood pressure, etc).

– Donation: Once a donor passes screening, the donor will be directed to a blood donation chair. Once seated, the actual donation will take about 8-10 minutes.

– Recovery: After a donor donates, they will be provided with snacks and refreshments to replenish their body while they relax for about 15 minutes.

Start saving lives with Houchin Community Blood Bank by making an appointment at an upcoming mobile in March at https://hcbb.com/schedule/ or by calling HCBB at 661-323-4222.

Mobile Drives

March 19: Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Rd, Newhall, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

March 20: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March 28: Adept Fasteners, 27949 Hancock Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

March 31: Master’s University, 24736 Quigley Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

During the month of March, all donors will automatically be entered to win a $100 gift card to Sessions with Sonja with SchlickArt Photography (three winners). In addition to being entered into the photography giveaway, donors will also have an opportunity to receive a limited-edition Houchin long-sleeve shirt (while supplies last).

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardians’ consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives. For more information about blood donation, please visit www.hcbb.com or call us at 661-323-4222. Appointments are highly recommended.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...