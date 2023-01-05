Houchin Community Blood Bank Hosting SCV Mobile Drives

Houchin Community Blood Bank is challenging our community to commit to saving lives this year. Looking back at 2022, it was a common occurrence to see empty blood shelves. This year – with our communities help – we can end the blood shortage in Santa Clarita Valley.

January, which is National Blood Donor Month, is a perfect time to commit to saving lives by challenging yourself and your loved ones to donate blood. This month recognizes America’s donors and encourages more people to give blood. The blood community also reminds healthy, eligible individuals to make an appointment in the new year since the winter months are one of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood.

As a community, Houchin Community Blood Bank’s resolution is to ensure that we continually have a steady blood supply for those in need of blood transfusions within our local hospitals this year. Nationwide, the blood industry has seen an increase in the demand for blood products and a decrease in donations.

“A blood shortage should never be a concern and unfortunately, there have been many instances where Houchin’s shelves have been empty for many blood types.” said Rachel Nettleton, marketing manager. “This month, we celebrate the kindness and generosity of those that have made the lifesaving commitment to save lives and encourage anyone eligible to join us in this lifesaving mission.”

In recognition of National Blood Donor Month, realtor Alex Hollander was kind enough to sponsor this month’s giveaway. Anyone that donates during the month of January will automatically be entered to win a 5-day rental of a 2019 Jayco RV Travel Trailer. This lightweight, easy to tow, travel trailer sleeps six to eight people. It is fully equipped and updated with tons of great amenities.

As a community, Houchin Community Blood Bank challenges you to help end the blood shortage. Start now by making an appointment at one of our upcoming January mobiles:

Mobile Drives

– Jan. 6: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355) • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Jan. 13: Drip Box (23460 Cinema Dr #E, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Jan. 20: Starbucks (25720 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381) • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– Jan. 21: Survival of the Fittest (24640 Wiley Canyon Rd, Newhall, CA 91321) • 8 a.m . – 1:30 p.m.

Please refer to www.hcbb.com/schedule to schedule an appointment or call us at (661) 323-4222.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian’s consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives. For more information about blood donation, please visit www.hcbb.com or call (661) 323-4222. Appointments are highly recommended.

